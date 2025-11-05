TV Recap: All’s Fair Episode 3 — Allura Strikes Back

When humiliation turns to defiance, Allura makes a life-altering choice that blurs the line between justice, obsession, and motherhood.

All’s Fair takes its title literally in “I Want Revenge,” a sharp and seductive hour where every woman confronts the cost of control — over her body, her image, and her future. Plastic surgery, betrayal, and reproductive warfare collide as Allura finds a shocking way to reclaim power from Chase, even as Dina and Liberty reckon with what self-preservation really means. It’s Big Little Lies by way of The First Wives Club — gorgeous, vengeful, and just a little bit dangerous.

Episode 3: “I Want Revenge” - Written by Ryan Murphy & Joe Baken

In the conference room, Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) declares her plan for revenge: to live well and look amazing. Fresh from a battery of procedures — laser collagen stimulation, long-lasting fillers, a muscle-contraction machine, and even vaginal PRP — she gloats about feeling reborn. Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash-Betts) shares her own self-care indulgence: a “pamper party” from a service called Hands of Fury. Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts) mentions a doctor who treats menopause inflammation with NAD therapy.

Dina Standish (Glenn Close) confesses that she sometimes doesn’t recognize the woman in the mirror. “Inside, I feel like I’m thirty-five,” she sighs, admitting she’s unsure where to draw the line with treatments. Her secret to staying young? “Keeping up with you girls.” Before they can dig deeper, her three o’clock appointment arrives.

Their client, Lee-Ann (Jessica Simpson), tearfully recounts how her rock-star husband Tommy (Rick Springfield) pressured her into surgery after she turned forty. “I thought I could keep him,” she says. Emerald calls him a demon for making her think his cheating was her fault. When Lee-Ann mentions the doctor — a fan-turned-enabler named Dr. Matt Costa, known as “the Butcher of Beverly Hills” — Allura vows to make both men pay.

Mid-meeting, Emerald’s phone buzzes. Her smile fades as she exits. “I hate breaking people’s hearts,” she mutters to Dina, showing her the screen. “We’ll do it together,” Dina offers.

Emerald and Dina sit down with Allura and reveal new photos: Chase Munroe (Matthew Noszka) with Maria Coulatis (Hari Nef), a trans ex–sex worker who now manages events at his stadium. Allura is stunned — she didn’t realize how serial her husband’s infidelity had been. The condo he bought Maria in Playa del Rey only adds insult to injury.

Meanwhile, Dougie (Ed O’Neill) learns from Dr. Pollan (David Paymer) that his prostate cancer has spread to his bones and liver. He hasn’t told Dina yet, unsure how to break the news.

Allura and Milan (Teyana Taylor) visit a doctor for STI tests together — part self-preservation, part evidence gathering. Milan awkwardly reminisces about Chase’s preferences, including strap-on play. Allura listens coolly, hiding the churn beneath.

Later, Lee-Ann faces her husband and his lawyer, Damian (Kevin Connolly). When he slides over a $30 million offer, Liberty counters with $100 million, armed with knowledge of Tommy’s offshore accounts. Damian argues California law caps her at half their assets. “Unless she can prove cruelty and coercion,” Allura interjects. They have Costa’s notes proving Tommy ordered additional surgeries without consent. Liberty adds that a civil suit is ready for Rolling Stone to expose. Damian retreats, promising to return with a new offer.

Dina visits Allura’s office to tell her she plans to meet Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson) to negotiate the divorce — calmly, deliberately, to unnerve her. “Hurt him,” Allura asks. Dina only smiles.

When Carr strides into the firm’s conference room, it’s a duel of equals across a long table. She demands “a million dollars a month.” When Dina brings up their knowledge of Maria, she warns that the NFL and Nike won’t take kindly to it, but Carr coolly argues the younger generation will celebrate his “openness.” Carr then unveils a cruel bargaining chip — Chase’s and Allura’s frozen embryos. She snaps a photo of Dina’s shocked face for her records. “You’ve become a loathsome person,” Dina scolds. “I thought I raised you better.” Carr’s eyes flash. “You abandoned me,” she hisses. “We want the embryos — and half the law firm.” She storms out, leaving Dina trembling but composed.

At a bar, Chase meets Maria with discretion. Following him somewhere private, she hands him a letter from Allura asking for an interview. Maria plans to ignore it, thinking Allura wouldn’t take it public without her consent, as it would ruin her reputation for helping women. She promises to deny any accusations to protect Chase’s image, but mentions this has always been a transactional relationship. Her fee: a post-divorce public date for the tabloids to legitimize her community. “Just don’t read the comments,” she adds.

Liberty and Emerald find Allura in the lobby and deliver disturbing news: Lee-Ann attacked Tommy with sulfuric acid, yelling, “Don’t worry, babe, I’ve got the best plastic surgeon for you!” as she was dragged away. The trio reflects on how revenge often consumes their clients, vowing not to let it destroy Allura, too.

At Milan’s house, Allura arrives uninvited with a renovation crew — her version of a surprise baby shower. As the team assembles furniture, Milan insists she hasn’t told Chase and plans to raise the baby alone. When Allura admits she wanted children herself, Milan learns about the frozen embryos trapped in legal limbo. “They’re my last shot at being a mom,” Allura says. Milan’s resolve inspires her to act.

Allura shows up at her fertility clinic wearing her wedding ring. Dr. Ramesh (Nitya Vidyasagar) asks if she’s sure about implanting both embryos, warning that it could result in twins. Allura nods, handing over documents with Chase’s forged signature.

As the procedure begins, Allura closes her eyes and drifts into the memory of her beachside wedding to Chase — the vows, the salt air, the illusion of forever. “I’m sorry your husband couldn’t be here,” Dr. Ramesh says gently afterward. “I’m sure he was here in spirit.”

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Skin” by Vök

“Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey

Next episode: “Everybody Dance Now” - Streaming Tuesday, November 11th, on Hulu.

Emerald embraces her independence, until an unexpected turn forces the team to unite in pursuit of justice.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now



