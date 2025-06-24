Who’s Hungry? Anaheim Packing District’s World Taste Event Returns Alongside D23 Night
Check out the food options for the July 16th event.
The 5th Annual World Taste event is coming to the Anaheim Packing District on Wednesday, July 16, the same date it’s also D23 Night there.
What’s Happening:
- Located just a few miles from Disneyland, Anaheim Packing District, home of Orange County’s Original Food Hall, is bringing back its World Taste event on July 16. The event will feel reminiscent to any who’ve attended a festival at EPCOT or other Disney Park, using a passport system similar to a Sip and Savor pass.
- There are two passport options for World Taste this year:
- World Taste Passport – Includes 7 gourmet tastes
- NEW: Tiny Taste Passport – Includes 4 gourmet tastes
- Guests can redeem their passports for the following participants:
- 18 Folds - Dragon Wontons - Handmade Spicy Shrimp Wontons served in a Chinese spicy sauce
- 206 BCE - Taste of the Islands - This plate features garlic butter shrimp, two savory sausages, and steamed rice topped with cilantro, green onions and fresh lime wedge
- Black Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar - Ohana Grilled Cheese - Melty Mozzerella, Honey Ham, Bacon on buttery grilled bread served with a side of house-made pineapple preserves
- ADYA Indian Flavors - Mini Samosa Chaat - crisp vegetable samosas with chickpeas, chutneys and cilantro
- Chippy Fish & Grill - Mouse-shaped Beignets
- Georgia's - Something Soul Delicious
- The Iron Press - Loco Moco Sliders
- The Kroft - Katsu Curry Mini Poutine - fresh fries, squeaky curds, katsu chicken with Japanese Golden curry, pickled ginger
- Le Parfait Paris - French Pastry
- Mangal Mediterranean - Loaded Fries - topped with your choice of Falafel, Chicken Shawarma or tender Gyro drizzled with secret sauce, tahini, feta and onions
- Mini Monster - Hunny Potion - A magical blend of creamy honey infused milk tea, served over ice with your choice of boba or lychee jelly. Inspired by the sweet golden treat loved by a lovable bear
- Pali Wine Co - Chef Elijah's Small Plate
- Pique-Nique - The Perfect Bite - A buttery slice of French Brie cheese paired with fresh summer strawberry and blueberries, drizzled in wild honey, all sat a top a slice of classic baguette. This is sure to set off your flavor fireworks!
- Unsung Brewing - Poison Green Apple Seltzer (21+)
- URBANA Mexican Gastronomy - Crispy Birria Roll - Oaxacan Cheese, Chef Ernie's Salsa Verde
- Zabon Ramen and Rolls - Finding Carpaccio - Thinly sliced Yellow Tail swimming in Chef's yuzu ponzu sauce
- ZeroZero 39 Pizzeria Anaheim – Roman-style pizza slice
- Music will be provided by DJ Clark Chuka, and you can also test your knowledge with interactive trivia hosted by the D23 team and Sip & Sketch at Unsung Brewing.
- The event kicks off on July 16th, 2025 (the day before the actual 70th anniversary of Disneyland on July 17th) at 5:00 PM and continues until 9:00 PM.
- The same night World Taste is occurring is also the returning D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District. D23 Members looking for savings can proceed to checkout at Anaheim Packing District’s website and use promo code D2325.
Eric’s Picks:
- Presuming I had a Tiny Taste passport (I haven’t seen the sizes, but four tastes sounds like a good amount for one person), I’m going with:
- The Iron Press - Loco Moco Sliders. I’ve been on a bit of an Hawiian food kick of late and you can’t go wrong with sliders!
- The Kroft - Katsu Curry Mini Poutine. I love poutine and this sounds like quite an intriguing Japanese spin on the Canadian speciality.
- Mangal Mediterranean - Loaded Fries. I’d be choosing the Gyro as my topping.
- ZeroZero 39 Pizzeria Anaheim – Roman-style pizza slice. It’s pizza! You never say no to pizza!
