AWS Outage Causes Disruption in Disney Apps and Streaming Services
It seems the internet pulled the "wrong lever" today, causing a cascade of failures from Disney+ to your doorbell.
A DNS failure in a key Amazon region caused a ripple effect,disrupting hundreds of major services, including Disney apps and streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- On October 20, 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a major global outage, disrupting hundreds of websites, apps, and online services.
- The issue was identified as a Domain Name System (DNS) failure originating from its critical US-East-1 region, located in Northern Virginia.
- High-profile Disney services were affected, with users reporting login failures and crashes for Disney+ and Hulu.
- Users also reported issues with Disney’s theme park apps, such as My Disney Experience, which rely on AWS for critical real-time features like wait times and Genie+,
- One of the messages we received read:
Pardon the Inconvenience
We are currently experiencing intermittent technical issues that may affect some of our digital experiences. We're actively working to resolve this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.
- The outage was widespread, affecting everything from social media (Snapchat, Reddit), payment apps (Venmo, Coinbase), and gaming (Fortnite, Roblox) to smart home devices like Ring.
- While Amazon has deployed fixes, a backlog of issues means some services are still experiencing instability in a "whack-a-mole" fashion, with apps like Wordle going down hours after the initial fix.
- The outage began in the early morning hours in the US, causing a cascade of failures as the day began.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com