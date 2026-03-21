Photos: BrickCentric LA 2026 Kicks Off in Burbank with Lots of LEGO Disney, Star Wars, Marvel Builds

Plus more Hei Hei than you can shake Maui's hook at.

Today was the kickoff for the LEGO fan event BrickCentric LA 2026 in Burbank, California, and Laughing Place was invited down to the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport to check out the convention as participants were still setting up. Scroll down for a full gallery of preview images below.

Here's a look at some of the signage in the lobby of the Marriott's Convention Center, including a LEGO space-themed face-hole cutout photo op.

The first MOC (My Own Creation) I want to share is the one that will probably appeal to Laughing Place readers the most: a series of 9 builds from @_tm31_ and associates representing each of the individual lands at Disneyland. I was really impressed by this collection.

A closer look at these builds reveals that a Horse-Drawn Streetcar represents Main Street U.S.A., Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye represents Adventureland, Haunted Mansion Holiday represents New Orleans Square, Pooh Corner represents Bayou Country, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance represents Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Benny the Cab represents Mickey's Toontown, Peter Pan's Flight represents Fantasyland, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters represents Tomorrowland, and Fantasmic! represents Frontierland.

Another impressive build that caught my eye wasn't really Disney-related at all: this incredibly intricate wild-west town complete with a railroad, a fort, and other staples of the Western genre.

As a big Star Wars fan, I got a kick out of these MOCs depicting scenes from Andor, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney's Moana was heavily represented by this very fun Hei Hei build collaboration.

A huge Avengers Tower from the Marvel Cinematic Universe featured some really cool details.

LEGOLAND California was nicely recreated in mini-scale form, along with some adjacent builds representing the theme park's individual attractions.

Other California landmarks like the US Bank building from Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood's Cinerama Dome, and a seaside amusement park also grabbed my eye as I walked around the convention hall floor.

Some nice brick-built poster art included Disney-owned properties like Alien, Return of the Jedi, DuckTales, and Deadpool and Wolverine.

This enormous X-wing starfighter is bigger than any model LEGO has made commercially available, including in the Ultimate Collector Series.

I was pleasantly surprised to stumble across this Christmastime version of Knowhere from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, complete with Kevin Bacon on guitar.

I've always wanted to build an in-depth version of Jabba's Palace from Return of the Jedi like this. Next to it sat a bonus depiction of a famous scene from Lucasfilm's Willow.

Stanley Kubrick and Wes Anderson fans would appreciate these MOCs inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

This series of four Star Wars builds very cleverly depict a stormtrooper holiday gathering, an armor laundromat, an Imperial casino, and a magic show featuring Darth Vader sawing Jar Jar Binks in half with his lightsaber.

Another treat for Disney Parks fans is this LEGO representation of the Starspeeder 3000 from Star Tours.

Jar Jar vs. Sebulba from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, in LEGO form.

As a kid, my favorite LEGO themes were Castle and Pirates, so it's always cool to see creators' imaginations run wild in those areas.

Rebel Rebel

Disney TRON also got some LEGO love.

This builder made LEGO vehicles for his non-LEGO Fantastic Four action figures, plus a cool Ghost Rider MOC.

Beyond the many MOCs on display, there are also booths and tables lining the exhibit hall's four walls, selling LEGO stuff such as the display case seen below.

And attendees may want to grab their own BrickCentric merch and apparel on their way out, celebrating this new event that I'm sure will grow to be very popular among Southern California LEGO fans as it continues to establish itself.

BrickCentric LA 2026 runs all weekend at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport. For more information and to purchast tickets for the event, be sure to visit BrickCentric's official website.