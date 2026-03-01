Bring Your Builds to Life - LEGO SMART Play Star Wars Sets Now Available at Disney Store

As of today, Sunday, March 1, LEGO's new interactive SMART Play system has launched with eight new Star Wars building sets. And you can grab them right now at Disney Store. Read below for further details.

What's happening:

Available now at the official Disney Store website and at Disney Store Times Square in New York City (where in-person demonstrations are being held) are the eight new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play building sets. Demos are also taking place at the New York City LEGO Store:

SMART Play features SMART Bricks, SMART Minifigures, and SMART Tags to help bring LEGO building sets to life via sounds and lights that react and respond to their environments and each other.

The eight new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play building sets are as follows:

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Luke's Landspeeder (set #75420) ($39.99) - Includes a Luke Skywalker SMART Minifigure, plus a Jawa Minifigures, a buildable GONK Droid, and one SMART Tag.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Millennium Falcon (set #75426) ($99.99) - Includes SMART Minifigures of Chewbacca, Han Solo, C-3PO, and Luke Skywalker, plus four SMART Tags.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Mos Eisley Cantina (set #75425) ($79.99) - Includes SMART Minifigures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Greedo, plus one Sandtrooper Minifigure and two Cantina Band Member Minifigures, and three SMART Tags.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play AT-ST Attack On Endor (set #75424) ($49.99) - Includes a Wicket the Ewok SMART Minifigure, plus Minifigures of an AT-ST Driver and a Scout Trooper, and two SMART Tags.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Throne Room Duel & A-Wing (set #75427) ($159.99) - Includes two SMART Bricks, SMART Minifigures of Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker (Jedi), plus an A-Wing Pilot Minifigure and two Royal Guard Minifigures, two SMART Tags, and one SMART Charger.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Yoda's Hut and Jedi Training (set #75422) ($69.99) - Includes SMART Minifigures of Yoda and Luke Skywalker (Dagobah), plus an R2-D2 Minifigure and two SMART Tags.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Darth Vader's TIE Fighter (set #75421) ($69.99) - Includes one SMART Brick, a Darth Vader SMART Minifigures, a Rebel Fleet Trooper Minifigure, one SMART Tag, and one SMART Charger.

LEGO Star Wars Smart Play Luke's Red Five X-Wing (set #75423) ($89.99) - Includes one SMART Brick, SMART Minifigures of Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot), a Stormtrooper Minifigure, a Rebel Crew Minifigure, an R2-D2 Minifigure, five SMART Tags, and one SMART Charger.

