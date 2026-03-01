Bring Your Builds to Life - LEGO SMART Play Star Wars Sets Now Available at Disney Store

Interactive sounds and lights from A Galaxy Far, Far Away...
by |
Tags: , , , ,

As of today, Sunday, March 1, LEGO's new interactive SMART Play system has launched with eight new Star Wars building sets. And you can grab them right now at Disney Store. Read below for further details.

What's happening:

  • Available now at the official Disney Store website and at Disney Store Times Square in New York City (where in-person demonstrations are being held) are the eight new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play building sets. Demos are also taking place at the New York City LEGO Store:

  • SMART Play features SMART Bricks, SMART Minifigures, and SMART Tags to help bring LEGO building sets to life via sounds and lights that react and respond to their environments and each other.
  • The eight new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play building sets are as follows:

More LEGO News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino