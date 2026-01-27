LEGO Reveals Additional Star Wars Sets Featuring LEGO SMART Play Tech
This is in addition to earlier announced sets in the Star Wars Galaxy.
More LEGO SMART Play fun is on the way as LEGO revealed more Star Wars sets featuring the new technology today.
What’s Happening:
- Today, the LEGO Group revealed five new exciting LEGO SMART Play compatible sets inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. These new sets will be available from March 1st, 2026, and are now available for pre-order on the official site.
- Actor Anthony Daniels, who brings C-3PO to life in the Star Wars galaxy, joined the LEGO Group live at the Nuremberg Toy Fair to showcase the next step in LEGO SMART Play within the Star Wars galaxy. Daniels revealed a range of new LEGO SMART Play toys including the first ever C-3PO SMART Minifigure.
- The five new sets will help fans expand on their LEGO Star Wars stories, building on the core SMART Play technology announced earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Using the LEGO SMART Brick, LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures, SMART Play allows for a galaxy far, far, away to play back.
- It was back at CES where the LEGO Group unveiled LEGO SMART Play, representing one of the most significant evolutions in the LEGO System-in-Play since the introduction of the LEGO Minifigure in 1978.
- Able to react in real time to bring an interactive play experience, it is designed to inspire children and their imaginative ideas into reality.
- As part of the presentation, the LEGO Group also showcased three ‘All-In-One' LEGO Star Wars sets that will come with a LEGO SMART Brick with charger and at least one LEGO SMART Minifigure and LEGO SMART tag, available for pre-order now and on shelves starting March 1st in LEGO Stores and select retailers:
- LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter
- LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing
- LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing
What They’re Saying:
- Anthony Daniels, Actor, C-3PO: “Though he was never a fan of adventures himself, I have always loved C-3PO as a LEGO Star Wars minifigure but SMART Play takes it to a whole new level. Fans will get to experience my friend and other beloved characters in a thrilling new way. It makes me happy and proud that 3PO will now be part of endless SMART Play adventures.”
- Divya Dalal, Vice President of Global Hardlines, Disney Consumer Products: “Combining imaginative storytelling with innovative technology is part of everything we do and our collaboration with The LEGO Group represents a big step forward in interactive play. By creating immersive experiences for fans of all ages, we look forward to seeing builders across the globe bring their favourite Star Wars adventures to life with these new sets.”
- Mike Ilacqua, Head of Product, LEGO Star Wars at the LEGO Group: "LEGO SMART Play is opening up a whole new galaxy of play for fans to explore. We have been telling incredible stories through LEGO Star Wars for over 25 years and Lucasfilm has been a fantastic collaborator, so it's a thrill to embark on this new adventure with them. These five new sets showcase what our talented teams can create with the LEGO SMART Play platform. We can now bring fans all new experiences that react to how you move and play in real time and we can’t wait for builders to get their hands on these sets and explore a galaxy far, far, away like never before.”
The Five Sets:
- The LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Millennium Falcon set is an 885-piece set that brings one of the galaxy’s most iconic ships to life in a new way. With four LEGO minifigures, including SMART Han Solo, SMART Chewbacca, SMART C-3PO, and SMART Luke Skywalker, as well as four LEGO SMART Tags, the set lets builders explore new and exciting functions when paired with a LEGO SMART Brick. For the first time within LEGO Star Wars, fans can jump into light speed, shoot lasers from the stud shooters, play holochess or practice lightsaber skills with LEGO SMART Play.
- The LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke’s Landspeeder set allows fans to build on some of the most fan-favorite movie scenes from the franchise. This 215-piece set includes a SMART LEGO minifigure featuring Luke Skywalker, as well as a Jawa and Gonk Droid, and LEGO SMART Tag, unlocking interactive features such as refuelling and repairing the Landspeeder when paired with a LEGO SMART Brick.
- With the 440-piece LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training set, fans can reimagine the iconic scenes from Dagobah. With a SMART LEGO minifigure of Yoda and SMART Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigures, the set lets two of the galaxy’s most iconic Jedi interact with each other in new and innovative ways. The build of Yoda’s Hut includes a removable roof, for easy access to unique play functions, featuring the included LEGO SMART Tags. Together with the trusted droid companion R2-D2, the two Jedi are able to engage in activities such balancing the Force, training sessions or even having a rest in a brick-built bed, once paired with a LEGO SMART Brick.
- The LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: AT-ST Attack on Endor set features 347 pieces and two LEGO SMART Tags, and the SMART LEGO minifigure of Wicket. Builders can take the fight to the brick-built AT-ST, paired with the AT-ST Driver and Scout Trooper in LEGO minifigure form. Builders can recreate scenes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with motion-activated, dynamic sounds and lights, including the AT-ST walking sounds, laser cannons and the speeder chase, when paired with a LEGO SMART Brick.
- The tunes are the main focus in the LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Mos Eisley Cantina set, where, with the help of a LEGO SMART Brick, players can play the music and give it a unique sound. Including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Greedo in SMART LEGO minifigures form, and three LEGO SMART Tags, builders can sing karaoke, eject droids from the cantina, slurp on drinks or ride the brick built Dewback, among much many more special functions and easter-eggs. The 666-piece set also includes a Sandtrooper and two Band Members in LEGO Minifigure form.
More About SMART Play:
- The new platform features more than twenty patented world-firsts within its technology, and the LEGO SMART Brick - the heart of the platform – is powered by a custom-made chip, measuring smaller than a standard LEGO stud.
- The technology has been developed by the LEGO Group’s Creative Play Lab team to enable responsive physical play, breathing new life into builder’s LEGO creations through advanced, invisible technology.
- The LEGO SMART Brick is packed with technologies that bring play to life including sensors, accelerometers, light sensing and a sound sensor as well as a miniature speaker driven by an onboard synthesiser, and much more, in addition to easy wireless charging.
- LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures are paired with the LEGO SMART Brick to power the system and allow builders’ creations to become interactive, responding to actions with appropriate sounds and behaviours, allowing for a truly responsive play experience. All elements are compatible with the existing LEGO System-in-Play.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com