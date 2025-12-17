"Buck Rogers of the 25th Century" and "Sidekicks" Star Gil Gerard Passes Away at 82

He had a lengthy and successful career, but only one Disney credit for those fans.

Gil Gerard, best known for his role in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, has passed away after a battle with a “rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer” according to a Facebook post shared by his wife, Janet. He was 82 years old.

Known primarily for his role as the wisecracking Buck Rogers in the classic television series, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Gerard acted throughout high school and into (what is now) the University of Central Arkansas - though he dropped out before graduation. He moved to New York and studied acting at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

It was a role in Little House on the Prairie that captured the attention of Michael Landon, who hired him to star in Stone, a series about an innocent man rebuilding his life after a decade in prison. The pilot was ordered, but the series was never picked up.

It was after roles in Airport ‘77 and the comedy, Hooch, that Gerard landed the role of Buck Rogers in the aforementioned series. Based on the popular comic strip character, the series (though a movie serial was made in 1939) started with a movie that developed in the wake of Star Wars. The series lasted two seasons and a total of 32 episodes into 1981 before being canceled.

It was after this series when Gerard took to a role that a sect of Disney fans would recognize, that of Sergeant Jake Rizzo in the ABC series, Sidekicks. The series, which was also on the Disney Channel, was a spin-off of the martial arts television special, The Last Electric Knight. It followed Gerard’s Rizzo, who is chosen as the tutor for the last heir of an antique clan of martial artists and a highly-trained fighter. The series aired as part of ABC’s Friday night lineup from 1986-1987, running for 23 episodes.

Gerard was married four times, including once to actress Connie Sellecca (Hotel) from 1979 until their 1987 divorce. In addition to Janet, his wife of 18 years, survivors include his son with Sellecca, Gib.