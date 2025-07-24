New ABC Audio Series Dives Deeper Into Popular "20/20" Episode From Last Year
The two hour television episode becomes a six-episode podcast series.
ABC Audio has announced a new true crime podcast with a six-episode series expanding on an earlier 20/20 episode, Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska.
What’s Happening:
- ABC Audio and 20/20 have announced a new podcast joining its No. 1 true crime line-up, Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska.
- Set to launch on Tuesday, July 29th, and hosted by ABC News contributor Chris Connelly, the six-part series explores the mystery of a beloved doctor who authorities found dead in his home in Ketchikan, Alaska.
- Connelly travels to the remote town, bringing listeners with him to the heart of the investigation to answer the defining question: Was Dr. Eric Garcia murdered?
- The trailer is available now on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify and other major podcast platforms.
- What started as a routine welfare check quickly took a turn, as police discovered clues that pointed to something much more haunting.
- In the series, Connelly revisits his original reporting from the 20/20 episode “Cold Blooded," delving deeper into the case.
- Featuring exclusive extended audio of police body camera footage, the podcast reveals more than ever before about the fateful day authorities found Dr. Garcia dead. Listeners will follow along as the police uncover each twist and turn in the case, including a secret romance, the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of property, and a suspicious character with ties to the porn industry.
- The new series joins ABC Audio’s growing portfolio of chart-topping true crime podcasts, including the most recent launch, Devil in the Desert. Following its June 17th premiere, Devil in the Desert dominated the Apple Podcasts charts and became the most successful ABC Audio limited series ever, maintaining the No. 1 spot for Top Shows for over three consecutive weeks. Previous launches, Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy and What Happened to Holly Bobo?, also charted in the Top 5 on Apple Podcasts’ Top Shows, Top Series and Top True Crime lists, with the latter skyrocketing to No. 1.
The Original Episode:
- As explained, this audio series is an expansion of an episode of 20/20, that introduced us to the story of Dr. Eric Garcia.
- Originally aired last September, the episode served as the season premiere of 20/20, introducing viewers to the secrets of Garcia’s life, and featuring interviews with Dr. Garcia’s brother, close friends, law enforcement officers, investigators, and more.
- Granted, those who watched the original episode might have a bit of a spoiler or two, the lengthy nature of a podcast and audio series will surely expand on the story as a whole, delivering more content than originally discovered in the two-hour television episode.
