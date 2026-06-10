Exclusive Clip: Explore a Massive Collection of Disneyland Vehicles and Artifacts in New Episode of MeTV's "Collector's Call"
Somewhere John Stamos is seething.
Check out the appraisal of a classic Disneyland ride vehicle in our exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of MeTV's Collector's Call.
What's Happening:
- The MeTV original series, Collector's Call, is a fun series on the #1 classic television network in the country and takes a look at private collections around America.
- Hosted by Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life, The New Mickey Mouse Club), the series first debuted back in 2019, touring extensive collections and learning about the collector's fascination with their chosen items.
- Whelchel enlists the help of professional appraisers and experts to put an estimated value on a collection's worth, with previous episodes looking at the original Johnny Bravo jacket worn by Barry Williams on The Brady Bunch, Air Jordan sneakers from the 1992 Olympics, The Twilight Zone scripts signed by Rod Serling, and more.
- In an episode to arrive on Sunday, June 14, we'll meet Garner Holt, a name some Theme Park fans might recognize, as he is a designer and manufacturer of animatronic figures for medical, military, and entertainment uses. He assembled a world-class personal collection of animatronics and other artifacts from Disney theme parks, and has invited Lisa to come in and tour. Among the spectacular pieces featured are a Dumbo vehicle, a turtle from Disneyland’s original Submarine Voyage ride, and a toboggan-shaped Matterhorn ride vehicle.
- Garner also shares pieces of vintage Disney park memorabilia, including a Disneyland Opening Day gold ticket for VIPs, plus an Adventure Thru Inner Space miniature.
- Disney-park expert and collector Joel Magee joins Lisa to set a value on Garner’s 900-piece collection and makes a bid to trade one of his own treasures for something he’s got his eye on.
- Check out a quick appraisal of one of the items in Holt's collection in our exclusive clip below.
- In the clip, you'll see host Lisa Whelchel and Garner Holt discussing the ride vehicle for Peter Pan's Flight at Disneyland - with expert Joel Magee on hand that helps identify it as especially rare, being that it is a ship with a pirate sail, and one that Walt himself might have ridden in based on historical photography.
- The estimated value of the ride vehicle because of this (and other factors detailed) registers the vehicle value at over $400,000, per Magee.
- Outside of the ride vehicle that is the subject of the clip, eagle-eyed viewers will also noticed a steam engine similar to those found on the Disneyland Railroad and a Keelboat that likely once sailed along the waters of the Rivers of America at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.
- In fact, this isn't the first time we've seen a Disneyland collection on the series, with a collection featured on the series previously back in 2020, a collection that belonged to none other than the aforementioned Joel Magee.
- The new episode arrives on Sunday, June 14, at 6:30/5:30c.
The Series:
- Collector's Call is currently in its 7th season on MeTV, showcasing everything from Disneyland artifacts like those in the upcoming episode to historic game show set pieces, vintage toys, screen-used film memorabilia, and more.
- Much of the appeal of the series, keeping it around for seven seasons, comes from hearing collectors explain why they became passionate about a particular subject and seeing rare items that most people never encounter.
- Host Lisa Whelchel also has a bit of a Disney connection herself, getting her show business start on The New Mickey Mouse Club, which ran from 1977-1979. According to Whelchel herself, it was one of her favorite jobs, with fond memories of filming in Disneyland before the park opened and shooting special segments at the then fairly new Walt Disney World.
- Collector's Call airs on MeTV, which is available on broadcast/over-the-air television in 98% of the country, as well as select cable and satellite systems.
- You can also find the network on streaming platforms FrndlyTV, Philo, Fubo, and Sling TV.
- New episodes of the series arrive each Sunday at 6:30/5:30c.