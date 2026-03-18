You Could Win a Trip to WrestleMania 42 By Entering a New Disney+ Perks Sweepstakes

Is a free trip to Las Vegas in your future?

The somewhat recent addition of WWE events to EPSN last year has resulted in a new perk in the form of, well, Disney+ Perks, with the chance to win a trip for two to WWE's biggest annual event, WrestleMania.

What's Happening:

If you're a WWE fan who'd love the chance to attend WrestleMania in person, now's your chance to enter to possibly win a free trip to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, NV next month.

You can enter daily now through April 3, 2026 at disneyplus.com/perks

If you're a winner, you'll receive tickets to both nights of WrestleMania, along with travel, lodging and what's described as "some exciting VIP experiences."

The Disney+ Perk WWE WrestleMania Sweepstakes Includes: Two (2) tickets to WrestleMania 42 for the winner and a guest A four (4) day, three (3) night trip to Las Vegas, Nevada Round-trip coach air transportation

The two-night WrestleMania 42 will be held April 18–19, 2026.

The currently scheduled matches for WrestleMania are: CM Punk (current champ) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship Stephanie Vaquer (current champ) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship Cody Rhodes (current champ) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship Jade Cargill (current champ) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Given prices for WrestleMania tickets have gotten very steep in recent years, this is obviously a pretty great prize package for whomever wins it!

Of course, you can also watched WrestleMania at home on Disney+ with a bundle that includes ESPN Unlimited.

To enter the Sweepstakes, go to disneyplus.com/perks for more details. You can also click here for the official rules for the WrestleMania 42 Sweepstakes.