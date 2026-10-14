ESPN Launches "ESPN JV" YouTube Channel Designed for Next Generation of Sports Fans
The new channel also includes a brand new series.
A new YouTube Channel launched by ESPN is designed to engage the next generation of sports fans with original content and a brand new series.
What's Happening:
- ESPN has launched a new YouTube channel dedicated to bring sports to young audiences through engaging and entertaining content, dubbed ESPN JV.
- Designed with the next generation of sports fans in mind, ESPN JV brings together some of the biggest names in sports, interactive challenges and familiar characters to make discovering and celebrating sports fun for kids.
- The channel is available now on YouTube (youtube.com/@ESPNJV), and is set to offer a growing collection of original videos that encourage young viewers to test their sports knowledge, explore memorable moments and connect with their favorite athletes in new ways.
- ESPN JV introduces a wide range of sports through colorful, accessible storytelling and interactive formats that invite kids to participate in the action.
- Through a mix of original programming, athlete-driven storytelling and collaborations, ESPN JV is part of ESPN’s continued commitment to reaching the next generation of sports fans, creating new opportunities for young audiences to engage with sports and discover the fun of being a fan across digital and social platforms.
- New videos will be added regularly, giving young fans fresh opportunities to play along, learn and experience the excitement of sports.
A New Series:
- The channel also features The Sports Explorers, an original animated series starring four characters - “The ESPN Squad”, comprised of Ez, Shay, PJ and Nora.
- Created by ESPN Creative Studio, each bring their own unique personalities and perspectives to the world of sports, helping young fans discover new games and experience the fun of being a fan through entertaining and educational storytelling.
- The Sports Explorers series was developed through a creative collaboration between ESPN and WSC Studios, the new creative production arm of WSC Sports.
What They're Saying:
- Celia Bouza, VP Multi-Platform Video: "ESPN JV is about creating an exciting entry point into sports for the next generation of fans. By combining ESPN's connection to the biggest moments and personalities in sports with creative, interactive storytelling, we're building a destination where kids can explore their interests, discover new sports and develop a lifelong love of the game."
On The Channel:
- While the channel is new, those who head over there will already find about a dozen videos alongside the aforementioned new series.
- Those perusing the videos will find content featuring favorite athletes partaking in trivia, and "Guess What Happens Next" challenges.
- Also included - highlights from the Little League World Series. While there is only one highlight reel as of press time, it seemingly implies that more of this type of content will also come to this new platform.
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