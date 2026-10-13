Kiff and Barry Animate One of Banana Ball's Biggest Stars in New "Cartoonified!" Short
First "Dancing With The Stars," Now this!
Kiff and Barry finally get to take over the machine, and decide to "Cartoonify" one of Banana Ball's biggest stars.
What's Happening:
- The latest edition of the Disney Channel short-from series, Cartoonified! has arrived.
- Where previous entries have featured Phineas and Ferb adventures, the same machine that "Cartoonifies" celebs is now in the hands of Kiff and Barry from the hit animated series, Kiff.
- In the latest edition, Kiff and Barry send a photo of Banana Ball and Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson through the machine, that way he can help the BFF duo in their own food-inspired sport, Turnip Ball.
- Perfect for the Banana Ball celeb, Turnip Ball also includes a pretty intense dance battle so when Helen shows up on the opposing team, the pro needs to do his Bananas routine with the animated stars.
- Check it out in the full short below.
- Jackson Olson - originally aspiring to be an MLB player - focused on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and posted baseball-themed skits and sketches and eventually caught the attention of the Savannah Bananas, an entertainment-driven baseball/Bananaball team he joined in 2022.
- Combining the sport with dancing and comedy, Olson became one of the games most recognizable stars and his fame continues to grow through brand sponsors and appearances, some even connected with Major League Baseball.
- Earlier this year, it was revealed that Olson would also be a competitor on this season's Dancing With The Stars on ABC, which (as of press time) Olson is still participating in with Super Bowl Night taking place tonight (October 13, 2026).
- The hit Disney Channel animated series, Kiff, follows the titular, optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, also includes a new original song.
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