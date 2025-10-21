ESPN Signs Numerous NBA Writers to Multi-Year Extensions
Each writer brings their own experience and expertise to the table to the network.
ESPN has announced that they have reached a number of multi-year extensions with some of their NBA writers and reporters.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has reached multi-year extensions with a number of their NBA writers, keeping them at the network for years to come.
- Each of the writers all specialize in NBA reporting, and ESPN has reached these extensions with Ohm Youngmisuk, Tim Macmahon, and Dave McMenamin.
- Specifics about the extensions (like exact length, etc.) were not available at press time.
- Prior to joining ESPN, Ohm Youngmisuk worked at the New York Daily News for about 12 years. Since joining ESPN, he has been a staff writer, covering major sports stories and focusing on the NBA, namely the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and more. With decades of experience covering both the NBA (and NFL), Youngmisuk brings deep institutional knowledge of professional sports media in New York and beyond. His dual‑sports coverage gives him versatility and context in how leagues operate and how teams make moves. This comes in handy as he often contributes to immediate, source‑driven news - valuable if you’re following team moves, player injuries, trade rumors, or the like.
- Tim MacMahon is a veteran NBA reporter, and Senior NBA writer for ESPN, based in Dallas, Texas. He covers the Western Conference broadly, including teams such as the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, and contributes across ESPN’s digital, television and audio platforms. Since starting at the network in 2009, MacMahon has become one of ESPN’s key voices on the NBA Western Conference, regularly contributing reporting from team markets, road trips and the playoffs. He appears frequently on ESPN’s SportsCenter and NBA Today, as well as on audio and podcast platforms like The Hoop Collective.
- Dave McMenamin is a senior NBA reporter for ESPN who has covered the league for many years, with a particular focus on the Los Angeles Lakers and major national NBA stories. His professional journalistic career began at NBA.com in 2005 as part of the league’s digital media operations, before joining ESPN in 2009 as a regional NBA reporter and later transitioned to national coverage. There, McMenamin reports for multiple platforms: the website, television broadcasts, podcasts, and more. McMenamin co‑authored the book Return of the King: LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Greatest Comeback in NBA History (with Brian Windhorst) chronicling the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship. He has a reputation for detailed reporting tied to player narratives, team culture, and big‑picture NBA developments (not just game recaps).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com