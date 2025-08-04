ESPN Lines Up Steph Curry, Peyton Manning and More as Ambassadors for Take Back Sports Initiative
The ESPN / Disney youth sports initiative reveals some big names, while releasing a new series of videos.
ESPN has announced a group of notable athlete ambassadors for its youth sports initiative Take Back Sports.
What’s Happening:
- Take Back Sports is a youth sports initiative led by ESPN and powered by Disney, which is designed to get and keep kids playing sports.
- The list of Take Back Sports ambassadors includes:
- Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers
- Diana Flores, MEX National Flag Football
- Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
- Max Holloway, UFC fighter
- Jordan Larson, LOVB Omaha Volleyball
- Sydney Leroux, Angel City FC
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Eli Manning, 2x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP
- Peyton Manning, NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback, 5x NFL MVP
- Lexi Rodriguez, LOVB Omaha Volleyball
- Ben Shelton, professional tennis player
- Jordan Spieth, professional golfer
- Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres
- Frances Tiafoe, professional tennis player
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- A series of vignettes featuring the athlete ambassadors will air across ESPN’s platforms beginning on Monday, Aug. 4 and can be seen now on YouTube.
What They’re Saying:
- Stephen Curry: “Ensuring kids have access to quality sports that helps them gain lifelong skills is one of my top priorities at the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. I’m excited to team up with ESPN on Take Back Sports because we’re united in the mission to help kids thrive through the transformative power of sports."
- Luka Dončić: “Play changed my life. Every kid deserves the chance to play, learn, grow, have fun and make friends. The Luka Dončić Foundation and ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative are focused on making youth sports more accessible and less stressful for everyone. Together, we can bring the joy back to the game."
- Kevin Martinez (vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship): “All of these incredible athletes have one thing in common: they care about the future of youth sports and want to help the system become more accessible and fun. We’re so proud to be teaming up with them to drive messaging that encourages more kids to play and keep playing."
Peyton Helping Kids:
- Seeing Peyton Manning’s name on the list of ambassadors makes it hard not to chuckle a bit if you’re a fan of The Lonely Island. Manning has done a lot of genuinely great work with children's groups and charities through the years - something he did an amazingly funny job sending up in the classic SNL Digital Shot “United Way" in 2007, where he was, well, a bit harsher in his coaching methods than one might expect.
