Only Murders in the Building heads to London for Season 6, while All’s Fair, Rivals, and Phony all wrap up their runs in December.

December on Hulu is packed with finales and premieres. Only Murders in the Building returns for its sixth season on December 8th, bringing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to London. All's Fair, Rivals, and Phony all wrap up their runs, while Dance Moms: A New Era kicks off a new season. The holidays arrive with classic films and new additions, plus the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and the CMA Country Christmas. Here's everything coming to Hulu in December.

Hulu Originals

Bob’s Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas - December 7

In On the Fort Day of Christmas, a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids — a record-breaking Christmas snow fort.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 6) – December 8

After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters.

December 8 – Two-Episode Premiere

December 15 – New Episode

December 22 – New Episode

December 29 – New Episode

Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 3) – December 3

Introducing coach Glo Hampton who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school to the next level. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist.

December 3 – Premiere

The Perfect Lie (Season 1)

Joonho, a heart surgeon with a perfect smile, and Jisun, a free-spirited teacher-librarian, share a special night after a heart-fluttering date. The next day, they face each other at a police station with completely different memories. One of them is lying. With no evidence or witnesses, even the polygraph result defies expectations, and their mutual suspicion throws their lives into chaos. Questions about Joonho's late wife reveal that the case extends far beyond the two of them. As conflicting testimony and hidden relationships emerge, the truth grows murkier, and one lie sparks a dangerous game in which no one can be trusted.

December 4 – New Episode

December 5 – Finale Episode

All's Fair (Season 2)

The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.

December 2 – Finale Episode

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2)

Rutshire is rocked by tragedy, scandal and betrayal as the battle between Venturer and Corinium reaches breaking point. As Tony Baddingham tightens his grip, leaks and buried secrets threaten to destroy families and careers. Declan fights to save Venturer while Rupert confronts difficult truths about love and loyalty. Across hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify. As corruption at the heart of the franchise battle is finally exposed, Taggie must follow her heart while everyone faces the consequences of ambition, power and the secrets they can no longer hide.

December 2 – Finale Episode

Style Wars (Season 1)

72 fashion fanatics face off on a stage where looks, age, profession, experience, and fame mean nothing compared to the fit. Who will rise to the top?

December 2 – New Episodes

December 9 - Finale Episodes

Merry Berry Love (Season 1)

Merry Berry Love follows hardworking farmer Karin Shirahama as she pours her heart and soul into cultivating the best strawberries possible on an idyllic Japanese island. One day, a down-on-his-luck city boy, Lee Yubin, arrives, and after a hilariously uncomfortable first encounter, the pair end up spending a lot more time with each other due to an unexpected misunderstanding.

December 2 – New Episode

December 9 – New Episode

Phony (Season 1)

Phony is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom -- his only parent and his best friend -- appears to have been replaced by an impostor.

December 1 – Finale Episode

New on Hulu in December

Tuesday, December 1

Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Wednesday, December 2

All's Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

CMA Country Christmas (ABC Special)

Dancing with The Holidays (ABC Special)

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Thursday, December 3

Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 3) – Premiere

The Kardashians (Season 8) – New Episode

Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

Friday, December 4

'Can You Hide…Shaq?' (ESPN Original) – New Episodes

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 12) – Holiday Special Episode

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes

The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, December 5

The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Sunday, December 6

The Alto Knights (2025)

The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)

Monday, December 7

America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025)

Bob's Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas – Holiday Short Premiere

Tuesday, December 8

Only Murders in the Building (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Wednesday, December 9

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Thursday, December 10

Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

The Kardashians (Season 8) – Finale Episode

Scrubs (Season 2) – Finale Episode

Friday, December 11

'Can You Hide…Shaq?' (ESPN Original) – New Episodes

Just Play Dead (2026)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Finale Episodes

Press Your Luck (Season 7) – Holiday Special Episode

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, December 12

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

Thursday, December 17

The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA

Jesus: His Life (Season 1)

Friday, December 18

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026

I Love Boosters (2026)

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, December 21

Emergency Room 24 Hours (Seasons 1–5) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Tuesday, December 22

Only Murders in the Building (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Friday, December 25

Space Cadet (2024)

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Saturday, December 26

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC Special)

Forbidden Fruits (2026)

Monday, December 28

Teen Titans Go! (Season 9)

Tuesday, December 29

Only Murders in the Building (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Wednesday, December 30

Lilas Dreams & Memories (Season 1) (Disney+ Original)

Thursday, December 31

Duck Dynasty: FlashQuack (Season 1)

The Year: 2026 (ABC Special)

Coming in December

Raising Chelsea (Season 2)