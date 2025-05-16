Exclusive Clip: "Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin: Expedition Florida" on ABC

Jeff Corwin partners with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida on brand-new season.

Emmy-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin is back on ABC with a new season of Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin: Expedition Florida! We’re excited to bring you an exclusive advance clip from the latest episode, which premieres Saturday, May 17th, on ABC (check local listings for times in your area). In this clip, Jeff learns the Native American technique of “gigging" from his friends in the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida. Check it out!

In the latest season of Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin, titled Expedition Florida, Jeff Corwin teams up with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida to explore the rich biodiversity of the Everglades and spotlight critical conservation efforts in the face of mounting environmental threats. With a deep-rooted history in the region, the

Mikasuki-speaking people have long championed the protection of this unique ecosystem. This season marks a milestone, offering the Tribe’s environmental advocacy its first-ever multi-episode platform on national television.

Wildlife Nation has earned four Daytime Emmy nominations and 11 Telly Awards. Since its premiere in 2021, the series has highlighted spectacular wildlife across North America and the inspiring partners working together to preserve their natural environment.

Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin: Expedition Florida is produced by Hearst Media Production Group.