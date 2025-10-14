First-Ever “Road to RAW: Anaheim” Event to Feature WWE Superstar Jey Uso
The event will take place the day before WWE RAW’s show in Anaheim in late October.
Get ready to “Yeet!" with Jey Uso, because WWE and Visit Anaheim are teaming for the first “Road to RAW: Anaheim" event.
What’s Happening:
- With WWE’s Monday Night RAW set to broadcast live from Anaheim on Monday, October 27, the first-ever “Road to RAW: Anaheim" event will be held a day earlier, on Sunday, October 26 as a lead-in.
- This event marks the first time Visit Anaheim has teamed with WWE.
- Fans attending will have the opportunity to meet WWE Superstar Jey Uso, who will be taking part in the event at the recently renovated Hilton Anaheim.
- “Road to RAW: Anaheim" is hosted in partnership with the Hilton Anaheim and includes exclusive stay packages for those who might be attending the event and RAW the next night, including exclusive fan access to the Jey Uso Meet & Greet experience at Hilton Anaheim. I’m guessing it’s unlikely any of Jey’s in-ring rivals, like his recent Wrestlepalooza opponents Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, will be showing up to cause any chaos.
- Visit Anaheim and WWE are launching exclusive sweepstakes tied to the event which gives fans the chance to both attend “Road to RAW: Anaheim" and win a WWE RAW VIP experience. The grand prize includes four floor seats to Monday Night RAW, WWE Shop gift cards, and more. The sweepstakes will run from October 14 to 19.
- For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit VisitAnaheim.org/WWE.
What They’re Saying:
- Mike Waterman (President & CEO, Visit Anaheim): “We are thrilled to bring WWE and Anaheim together for this first-of-its-kind collaboration. Partnering with a global entertainment leader like WWE highlights Anaheim’s ability to deliver unforgettable experiences that connect fans, sports, and entertainment all in one place."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com