Hallmark Marks 25th Anniversary with New Halloween Movies, Scripted Series, and a Trio of Christmas Premieres

From Fall into Love to Countdown to Christmas, the Network's TCA Press Day Delivers Something for Every Season

Hallmark Channel turns 25 this year, and the network spent its Television Critics Association press day proving it isn't slowing down. Darren Abbott, President of Hallmark Media and Hallmark Chief Brand Officer, and Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming for Hallmark Media, unveiled a packed slate spanning two new Halloween movies for this fall's Fall into Love event, a new scripted series for Hallmark+, and three additions to the 17th annual Countdown to Christmas.

What's Happening

During the panel, a release date for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True was revealed - Saturday, November 28th!

A Knight to Remember premieres Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel (streaming next day on Hallmark+). Julie Gonzalo (3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, Eli Stone) stars as museum conservator Emily Porter, whose restoration of a centuries-old statue accidentally brings legendary knight Sir Griffin de Beauford (James Trevena, Lost in Paradise, Charlie Says) back to life with one unexpected kiss. Chris McNally (3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, When Calls the Heart) also stars as Emily helps Griffin navigate modern Chicago, a Halloween Medieval Fayre, and an FBI investigation led by her ex-husband, all while a rare celestial conjunction threatens Griffin's fate.

premieres Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel (streaming next day on Hallmark+). Julie Gonzalo (3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, Eli Stone) stars as museum conservator Emily Porter, whose restoration of a centuries-old statue accidentally brings legendary knight Sir Griffin de Beauford (James Trevena, Lost in Paradise, Charlie Says) back to life with one unexpected kiss. Chris McNally (3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, When Calls the Heart) also stars as Emily helps Griffin navigate modern Chicago, a Halloween Medieval Fayre, and an FBI investigation led by her ex-husband, all while a rare celestial conjunction threatens Griffin's fate. The Spirit of Halloween premieres Saturday, October 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel (streaming next day on Hallmark+), putting a Halloween spin on A Christmas Carol. Meghan Ory (Chesapeake Shores, Sullivan's Crossing) plays bridal designer Everly Stone, who's swept through one unforgettable night by three mischievous spirits after her late mentor appears with a warning. Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart, The Wedding Veil) plays longtime friend Beau Madison, and Lachlan Quarmby (Hope Valley: 1874, Providence Falls) rounds out the cast as the Ghost of Halloween Future.

premieres Saturday, October 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel (streaming next day on Hallmark+), putting a Halloween spin on A Christmas Carol. Meghan Ory (Chesapeake Shores, Sullivan's Crossing) plays bridal designer Everly Stone, who's swept through one unforgettable night by three mischievous spirits after her late mentor appears with a warning. Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart, The Wedding Veil) plays longtime friend Beau Madison, and Lachlan Quarmby (Hope Valley: 1874, Providence Falls) rounds out the cast as the Ghost of Halloween Future. Change of Heart , an all-new original scripted series, is set to premiere in 2027 exclusively on Hallmark+. The series follows jaded divorce attorney Charlie Wyatt who, after a life-changing heart transplant, is called to fight for love instead of against it. Jonny Umansky created the series and executive produces alongside showrunner Erin Gibson (The Chicken Sisters), with Keshet Studios also executive producing. FOX Entertainment Studios produces, FOX Entertainment Global handles international distribution, and production begins later this year.

, an all-new original scripted series, is set to premiere in 2027 exclusively on Hallmark+. The series follows jaded divorce attorney Charlie Wyatt who, after a life-changing heart transplant, is called to fight for love instead of against it. Jonny Umansky created the series and executive produces alongside showrunner Erin Gibson (The Chicken Sisters), with Keshet Studios also executive producing. FOX Entertainment Studios produces, FOX Entertainment Global handles international distribution, and production begins later this year. An untitled Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams movie joins the 17th annual Countdown to Christmas, reuniting the two stars — and executive producers — for the first time since 2025's To Barcelona, With Love and To Barcelona, Forever. Williams plays Cassidy, a no-nonsense Chicago lawyer racing to get home to her father in Nashville after her Christmas Eve flight is canceled, and Sweeney plays fellow stranded traveler Jo, whose easy-breezy attitude is the opposite of Cassidy's. Steve Lund (Garage Sale Mysteries, She's Making a List) plays Jo's truck driver brother Chase. Alejandro Alcoba (Another Life, Holly Hobbie) wrote the script, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, This Time Each Year) directs, and Sarah Wilson Thacker shadows Lowe as part of Hallmark's Make Her Mark Women's Directing Program. Production begins this month in Vancouver, B.C.

joins the 17th annual Countdown to Christmas, reuniting the two stars — and executive producers — for the first time since 2025's To Barcelona, With Love and To Barcelona, Forever. Williams plays Cassidy, a no-nonsense Chicago lawyer racing to get home to her father in Nashville after her Christmas Eve flight is canceled, and Sweeney plays fellow stranded traveler Jo, whose easy-breezy attitude is the opposite of Cassidy's. Steve Lund (Garage Sale Mysteries, She's Making a List) plays Jo's truck driver brother Chase. Alejandro Alcoba (Another Life, Holly Hobbie) wrote the script, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, This Time Each Year) directs, and Sarah Wilson Thacker shadows Lowe as part of Hallmark's Make Her Mark Women's Directing Program. Production begins this month in Vancouver, B.C. Mistletoe and Mimosas (working title) teams up Tamera Mowry-Housley (Tidings for the Season, Haunted Harmony Mysteries) and Kristoffer Polaha (Missing the Boat, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas) for the first time. Mowry-Housley plays Claire Bennett, a Manhattan business consultant who inherits her late Uncle Lou's debt-ridden Christmas bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, and faces off against Zach (Polaha), part-owner of a rival club, in a 12 Days of Christmas-style contest to save it. Mowry-Housley also executive produces, and Russell Hainline (Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!, Three Wisest Men) wrote the script. Production begins this month in Vancouver, B.C.

(working title) teams up Tamera Mowry-Housley (Tidings for the Season, Haunted Harmony Mysteries) and Kristoffer Polaha (Missing the Boat, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas) for the first time. Mowry-Housley plays Claire Bennett, a Manhattan business consultant who inherits her late Uncle Lou's debt-ridden Christmas bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, and faces off against Zach (Polaha), part-owner of a rival club, in a 12 Days of Christmas-style contest to save it. Mowry-Housley also executive produces, and Russell Hainline (Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!, Three Wisest Men) wrote the script. Production begins this month in Vancouver, B.C. Single at the Wedding (working title) stars Jonathan Bennett (A Keller Christmas Vacation, General Hospital) and Italia Ricci (Tracker, Catch Me if You Claus) as longtime friends Alec and Susie, who vow to swear off weddings and matchmaking — only for Susie's sister to announce a last-minute Christmas wedding the very next day. Production on the film wrapped last month.

All three Countdown to Christmas titles are expected to premiere later this year on Hallmark Channel as part of the network's 17th annual holiday programming event.