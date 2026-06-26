Review: "Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory" is a Worthwhile Encounter

As part of its annual Sharkfest event, National Geographic is debuting its latest installment of its Up Close series with Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory. Few wildlife filmmakers are as adept at making audiences feel like active participants in an expedition as Bertie Gregory. Whether he is scaling frozen cliffs, swimming alongside whales, or venturing into remote corners of the planet, Gregory has a knack for combining breathtaking cinematography with genuine scientific curiosity. This new special continues that tradition, delivering an exciting adventure while also reminding viewers just how fragile even the ocean's most iconic predators have become.

The special follows Gregory to the Pacific waters off Mexico in search of one of the sea's most recognizable and mysterious animals: the hammerhead shark. While the species has long captured the imagination thanks to its unmistakable silhouette, finding one today is far more difficult than many viewers might expect. This is shown by how far you are into the special before Bertie encounters a live hammerhead shark. That being said, you encounter many species and learn a lot about the ecosystem all along the journey.

Rather than simply celebrating the thrill of spotting these remarkable animals, the documentary uses Gregory's quest as a framework for exploring why hammerheads are elusive. In a hard-to-watch segment, Bertie and his team follow shark fisherman who explain the economic motivation and legal framework surrounding the progress.

But the special is not all gloom and doom. The show discusses the success of Mexico’s protected areas while discussing possible next steps to ensure viable hammerhead shark populations moving forward. By discussing the area’s success, it can motivate taking the next necessary steps moving from protected waterways to protected migratory pathways.

Visually, the production is exactly what audiences have come to expect from National Geographic's premium wildlife programming. Crystal-clear underwater photography captures schools of fish, dramatic seascapes, and, when they finally appear, the graceful movements of the hammerheads themselves. The patience required to obtain these sequences only adds to their impact. Every sighting feels earned, allowing viewers to appreciate just how extraordinary these encounters truly are. While you may expect to be moved by the inevitable Hammerhead Shark encounter, the encounters with other sharks and marine life are also fun and impactful.

Gregory also remains one of the documentary's greatest assets. His enthusiasm never feels manufactured, and his willingness to immerse himself in the work of the researchers creates an authentic sense of discovery. Rather than positioning himself as an expert, he serves as an enthusiastic guide, asking the questions viewers are likely asking themselves while sharing genuine excitement when the expedition reaches its defining moments.

Like the best National Geographic documentaries, Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory entertains while encouraging audiences to care about the natural world. It captures the excitement of exploration, celebrates scientific discovery, and leaves viewers with hope rather than despair, while not ignoring the ugly truths.

For anyone fascinated by sharks, marine conservation, or simply spectacular nature filmmaking, Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory is an engaging and rewarding watch. It is another impressive chapter in Gregory's growing body of work and a compelling reminder that sometimes the rarest encounters are the ones most worth protecting.

Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, along with other Sharkfest programming, will stream on Disney+ and Hulu on July 5. The special will also air on National Geographic at 9/8c.