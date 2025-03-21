Hasbro Pulse Promises Another Livestream of "Star Wars" Reveals Later This Month
For the third time this year, Star Wars fans and collectors can tune into a special livestream that promises the reveal of new Star Wars figures and vehicles from Hasbro Pulse.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro Pulse has taken to social media to remind Star Wars fans that it’s nearly time for another Star Wars Fanstream on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.
- This marks the third live stream of 2025 from Hasbro Pulse featuring the Star Wars fandom.
- The live stream will feature reveals and announcements across The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, and also promises a special guest who will be participating in the festivities.
- The live stream will take place on March 25th at 11:00 AM ET, again on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel.
- You’ll be able to catch the stream on March 25th, over at the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel.
