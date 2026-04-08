TV Recap: "High Potential" — A Con Man, a Cover-Up, and a Gunshot Close Out Season 2

A rooftop murder at a luxury hotel pulls Morgan and Karadec into a case that mirrors the private tension building between them in the High Potential Season 2 finale. When the investigation leads straight back to someone Karadec loves, the stakes become deeply personal. Meanwhile, the Roman mystery lurches toward a breaking point, and Morgan’s family faces a new threat.

Season 2, Episode 18: “Family Tree” - Written by Todd Harthan & Marc Halsey

The episode opens on the rooftop pool of The Blackwell Hotel. A waiter (Juvan Elisma) approaches a woman to offer a drink, only to find her dead, blood seeping from a wound on her head.

At home, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) is at breakfast with her kids. Ava (Amirah J) is upset — she just finished an art project that took two weeks and is already second-guessing it. With an art showcase only a few days away, she’s convinced its success is tied to a scholarship she’s hoping to land. Morgan encourages her, pointing out that her father used to throw away a lot of his own work and that his best pieces came out of his moments of deepest frustration. Elliot (Matthew Lamb) spots the trash can full of Ava’s discarded art and offers it as a suggestion. Nobody finds it funny.



Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) is driving Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson) to work. They kiss as he drops her at The Blackwell Hotel. His phone rings immediately after — a new case to look into. The address: The Blackwell Hotel.

Morgan arrives at the rooftop pool. Lucia, it turns out, is a manager of VIP clients at the hotel. The deceased is identified as Vera Hensley (Colleen Donovan), one half of The Big Fix, a popular husband-and-wife home renovation show. Hotel guests say she was already lying there when they arrived that morning.

Vera’s hair is styled rather than wet, which tells Morgan this wasn’t an accident — she didn’t swim and slip. The frizz in her hair is consistent with the overnight sprinklers, implying that the body may have been moved to the pool after she died.

They meet with Lucia in her office. Vera wasn’t a registered guest, but her husband Frank is — under a DNA designation, meaning “do not announce.” He checked into the penthouse a few days earlier. The hotel has cameras only at the pool, elevator, and lobby, and the pool camera was somehow switched off the night before.

Morgan and Karadec head up to the penthouse to speak with Frank Hensley (Christopher Gartin). Karadec watched the show and was a fan. Morgan, less starstruck, notices a bra in the bedroom — clearly not Vera’s — and compares the suite to its online listing. A lamp, candle holders, and a pair of stone bookends are missing. Frank says he had friends over and things got wild, but can’t account for the missing items. When asked why Vera was even at the hotel, he says he wishes he knew.

Back downstairs, Morgan doesn’t believe Frank had no idea Vera was there. Karadec thinks she came to confront him about his partying and that things got out of hand. There’s no hard evidence to arrest him yet — until they find blood on an elevator button on the way out.

Morgan heads to her car, which she parked on the street rather than the garage. On the way, she spots Lucia in a tense exchange with an unfamiliar man. His body language reads as angry. Lucia clearly knows him well.

Back at the precinct, Morgan finds Karadec wrapping up a call to Lucia, telling her he loves her. She asks about a new small item on his desk — a jar of sand. He explains that Lucia gave it to him, told him it’s rare Egyptian sand. “She said it’s rare, like what we have.”

Karadec and Oz (Dennis Akdeniz) bring Frank in for questioning with his lawyer Donna (Elaine Rivkin) present. A records check shows this isn’t Frank’s first affair — Vera knew about all of it. Morgan, Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), and Daphne (Javicia Leslie) watch from behind the glass as Karadec lays out the theory: Vera walked in on Frank with another woman, Frank knocked her out, and moved the body. The lawyer shuts the interview down.

At the case board, Daphne confirms that the blood on the elevator button matches Vera’s DNA and her fingerprint — she went to the penthouse. Hotel records show she had automatic access through a joint account linked to Frank’s digital key, so she could have let herself in without his knowledge. Oz finds items from the room in the hotel dumpster. The only thing still missing is one of the stone bookends — and its shape and size match Vera’s head wound.

Frank provided the names of four friends who attended the party: his manager Aaron Rothman (Anthony Bradford), his producer Lois Mendel (Erin Ruth Walker), his stylist Talia Cruz (Jasmin Tatyana Brown), and his college best friend Boyd Hollis (Tiago Roberts). Party photos pulled by Oz include a face Morgan recognizes — the man she saw arguing with Lucia outside the hotel.

Morgan brings it up. Karadec has never seen the man before. Oz floats the idea that someone at the hotel might know who he is, and Karadec suggests they go ask Lucia. That’s when Morgan’s desk phone rings for the first time. She picks up. “Morgan, this is Willa Quinn (Jennifer Jason Leigh).” The call is a warning: back off, or face consequences. Willa hangs up without elaborating.

On the drive over to the hotel, Karadec tells Morgan that Willa has been seen with Nick Wagner Sr. (Clancy Brown). He also shares that Wagner Sr. reached out and asked him to help get him access to the Roman investigation. Karadec raises the uncomfortable possibility that both Wagners — father and son — may be working with Willa. Morgan thanks him.

At the hotel, Lucia confirms the man is a guest — or was. He checked out minutes earlier. His name is Charles Hale (Billy Brown). Karadec gets a phone number and tracks him down.

Charles comes into the precinct voluntarily — he’s about to fly home. He says he met Frank at the hotel bar, recognized him from the show, and got introduced around. Vera wasn’t with the group, and he heard nothing to suggest anyone wanted to hurt her. But he did notice an older white man looking for her and offers a description to help with a sketch.

Meanwhile, Morgan stops at Nick Wagner’s (Steve Howey) desk. He assumes she’s there about the kiss. She isn’t. “Are you working with your father and Willa Quinn?” He denies it, and she says she believes him. His subpoena to search Willa’s New York office has already been shut down, so Morgan hands him a Post-it with a name and number and asks him to look into something she can’t be seen pursuing herself. He takes it. She tells him they can talk about the kiss later.



In the elevator on her way out, Morgan gets a call from Ava. She has an idea for the art show — and she’s worried Morgan won’t like it. She wants to use a box of Roman’s artwork from the closet. Morgan tells her she saved all of it for her and she can do whatever she wants with it.

Morgan looks at the police sketch based on Charles’ description. She studies the features and realizes the composite is a blend of the faces of Frank’s four known friends. Charles fabricated the description. He’s already gone and not answering his phone.

Daphne pulls the full elevator footage. Time of death is estimated between 2 and 4 a.m. The footage shows a hotel employee rolling a large metal meal cart — easily big enough to conceal a body — through the lobby. The employee is Lucia.



Morgan works up the nerve to tell Karadec and Soto what she saw earlier: Lucia and Charles arguing on the street, and fragments she overheard — “no cities, just seasons” and “frosty trees.” She adds that their body language, despite the tension, seemed familiar — like people who know each other well. Karadec brushes it off. Lucia is friendly with all the hotel’s guests. Soto suggests Karadec not be the one to interrogate Lucia. “The moment you see something you don’t like, pull me out,” he tells her.

Karadec calls Lucia in for questioning. Rather than an interrogation room, she’s brought to a family waiting area. Karadec asks Lucia why she was called in late the night before. She explains that Frank’s party left the penthouse destroyed — items broken, a mess throughout. She cleaned it up, put everything in a meal cart, and rolled it to the elevator. She says the room was empty when she arrived.

He asks about Charles. She says he’s a frequent business traveler in Los Angeles. Karadec pushes back — why didn’t she mention knowing him? She says guests expect discretion and she would have said something if it seemed relevant. He tells her the working theory: Vera was killed in the penthouse by Frank or Charles, and her body was moved to the pool. “The only person in the elevator around her time of death was you.”

Lucia is furious. Karadec says he’s just trying to figure out what happened. She softens slightly and says she doesn’t know where Charles might be now. When he asks what the two of them were arguing about on the street that morning, she finally comes clean: Charles had been pushing to cross a professional line, and she was telling him no. She apologizes for not mentioning it sooner. She didn’t want Karadec to worry. He offers to walk her out. She’s cold, says she’s fine, and leaves on her own.

Soto and Morgan catch up with Karadec in the hallway. Morgan points out that he never followed up on the fragments she overheard. “That’s what you thought you heard,” he says. Soto asks if Morgan has any actual reason to think Lucia is lying. “I think there’s something she’s not telling us,” Morgan says. Karadec walks away. Morgan follows him into the conference room where Daphne and Oz are working. He turns on her: “Do you want Lucia to be guilty of something?” She says he would have asked harder questions of anyone else in that room. “I am not one of your kids, Morgan, so stop treating me like one,” Karadec snaps a her, storming out.

Morgan sits at her desk, staring at Karadec’s empty seat. She looks at the case board. Her phone buzzes with a message from Wagner: “Noon tomorrow. 1329 Mapleton Drive, Hancock Park.”

The next morning, Wagner Sr. is speaking to press at a private club. Wagner and Morgan arrive together and are pulled into a meeting room. Morgan suggests Wagner Sr. bring Willa in directly. Shortly after, Willa enters. “I see you decided not to take my advice,” she says. “What a shame.”

Wagner lays it out: his father built a mythology about being self-made, but anyone who stood in his way seemed to lose their credibility — some of them disappeared entirely. Now he understands Willa was behind all of it. He vows to expose them. Wagner Sr. says nothing can be proven. Morgan holds up a flash drive — detailed logs of calls, texts, and emails over the past year. Willa and Sr. immediately say it’s a felony and inadmissible. Morgan says that won’t matter to the press. She adds to Willa that Sr. talks about her constantly to his high-powered friends.

With leverage, Morgan asks Willa directly what happened to Roman. Willa doesn’t answer the question. Instead she asks Morgan: “Has it even entered your brain that you are inches from putting baby Chloe and Elliot in danger?” Morgan goes still. Willa walks out.

Morgan gets to her car and speeds after Willa. She runs a red light — a camera catches it — and rear-ends Willa’s driver. “You don’t get to say my kids’ names,” Morgan yells at Willa. She demands to know who Willa is protecting. Willa pauses. “Fine. I’ll give you what you want. And then we’ll see how badly you want to keep digging.” She gets back in the car.



Back at the precinct, Morgan fills Soto in on Willa’s threat to her kids and the fender bender. Daphne interrupts: Charles’ employment records didn’t check out. Federal prints returned three different names and a trail of alleged scams across multiple cities. She runs it through Copilot to fill in the picture. Charles isn’t a businessman — he’s a con man. Frank Hensley was his next target.

Morgan looks at the board. Charles checked into the hotel the same day Frank arrived. But Frank was DNA — his name would never appear in any public record. “So how did Charles know he was even there?” The connecting tissue is Lucia.

Morgan goes to Karadec’s desk and picks up the jar of sand. One of Charles’ known addresses is in Alamogordo, New Mexico — near White Sands National Park, the largest gypsum dune field in North America. The same type of sand as in the jar. The same gift Lucia gave Karadec, with the same story about rarity. The coincidence is too specific.

Morgan calls Karadec at home and walks him through it. Charles tipped off about Frank’s stay, used Lucia’s access to set up an extortion scheme, planted a listening device in the penthouse. Vera stumbled in while he was bugging the room. The confrontation turned fatal — she threw the lamp, the candlestick; he grabbed a bookend and struck her. She made it to the elevator, which wasn’t coming fast enough. She took the stairs to the pool where she ran out of energy and collapsed on a lawn chair. Lucia cleaned the room and erased the footage to protect Charles — and to protect everything she had built with Karadec. Karadec is quiet for a long moment. “I’ll call you back,” he says.

Karadec and police locate Charles at an orchard outside the city. He’s taken a position on top of a water tower with a gun. Lucia is already there, trying to talk him down. It’s Karadec who gets through to him — not with force, but by pointing out that if Charles has any feeling for Lucia at all, he won’t destroy her life. Charles drops the gun.

Afterward, Lucia explains. She and Charles met in New Mexico while she was still recovering from her relationship with Karadec. He seemed to understand what she was going through. When she found out what he’d been doing, she tried to believe he would change. He didn’t. She left and came back to Karadec. But when Charles showed up at the Blackwell, he threatened to expose her unless she helped him one more time. She erased the footage and cleaned the suite to protect everything she and Karadec had. Instead of anything personal, e asks her where the bookend that killed Vera is.

Soto tells Morgan that Charles is in custody. Wagner comes in with the information from Willa. FBI agent Lyla Flynn was working undercover and was murdered. She had been selling intelligence and laundering money. The working theory: Roman was her partner, and when Flynn decided to come clean, he killed her. Willa helped the FBI bury it. Security footage from the night of her murder shows a hooded figure getting out of Roman’s car. Morgan says she’s done. Soto pushes back. Morgan tells her to stop digging — this isn’t safe. Soto says she’s scared too, but whatever happens, they’re in this together.

That evening, there’s a knock at Morgan’s door. It’s Karadec. She invites him in. Lucia is being taken to the precinct. He apologizes, saying he feels stupid, and starts to cry. Morgan tells him he did it right — he opened his heart and let someone in. She holds him as he says he doesn’t even know who she is. “We love people too much to see the things we don’t want to see,” she tells him. “It’s going to be okay.” She was heading to Ava’s art show and invites him along. He says he has things he needs to take care of.



At the school showcase, Morgan finds what Ava built: a tree installation covered in pieces of Roman’s artwork. “I had a little help from my dad,” Ava says. Morgan pulls her into a hug.

Wagner calls Morgan with a lead from Willa: the name of an FBI ghost. He’s heading to meet the contact that night at Rancho Park. Morgan pleads to come along. He relents — 9:30, south side of the pond.

Wagner arrives at 8:55. He told Morgan not to come until 9:30, but the meeting was actually happening a half-hour prior. He gets out of his SUV.

At the processing center, Karadec finds Lucia as she’s being booked. She hugs him before she’s locked up. He holds the hug as long as he can.



Ava’s family tree is a hit. She’s surrounded by people admiring her piece and wanting to know more about it. She notices a shadowy figure by the entrance, seemingly watching her with intent. And then the mysterious figure leaves.

Morgan parks next to Wagner’s SUV at 9:30. She gets out and looks around. She spots Wagner sitting at a picnic table in the dark. As she moves closer, she sees that he’s not moving right. She reaches him — he’s been shot in the back, coughing blood. She grabs him and calls 911.

High Potential will return for Season 3 on ABC.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“APT.” by El Mello 06 & Yomal El Maestro

“Knife in the Heart” by Lykke Li

“Somewhere Tonight” by Beach House

“Picture You” by Chappell Roan