"IMPACT x Nightline" to Take Look at Growing and Sometimes Dangerous Trend Among Young Men

A new edition of IMPACT x Nightline is set to take a closer look at a trend that is sometimes quite dangerous among young men, with IMPACT x Nightline: LOOKSMAXXED.

What's Happening:

Tomorrow, ABC News' Impact X Nightline is set to look at a sometimes-dangerous trend among young men, with LOOKSMAXXED.

IMPACT x Nightline: LOOKSMAXXED dives into the shadowy and rapidly growing world of what is known as "looksmaxxing," a controversial online movement where young men sometimes pursue extreme measures to transform their appearance in the hope of achieving success, confidence and validation.

What begins as self-improvement often spirals into a high-stakes pursuit shaped by rigid beauty standards, social media pressure, and an algorithm-fueled echo chamber.

Through firsthand accounts from “looksmaxxers,” experts and cultural commentators, the episode unpacks the motivations driving this trend, from loneliness and rejection to the promise of control in an increasingly image-obsessed culture. As the line between self-love and self-destruction begins to blur, some turn to costly procedures, punishing routines, and unproven methods in pursuit of an ideal that may be impossible to reach.

IMPACT x Nightline explores the psychological toll, cultural forces and real-world consequences behind the quest for perfection, raising a pressing question: When does the pursuit of becoming your best self become something far more dangerous?

Interviews featured in the special include: Dillon Latham, content creator and looksmaxxer

Zaid Laila, looksmaxxer

Tefi Pessoa, host, Tefi Talks podcast

Claire Parker, host, Good Noticings podcast

Terry Dubrow, plastic surgeon and television personality, Botched

Charlie Sosnick, writer