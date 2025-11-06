Go Behind The Scenes of A Hit Hulu Series In Latest "IMPACT x Nightline" on Hulu and Disney+

It's a look at the creation of the show, and another look at the true-events that inspired it.

A new episode of IMPACT x Nightline is set to go behind the scenes of a new Hulu series chronicling the true-crime story of the Murdaugh family.

What’s Happening:

IMPACT x Nightline: Making of a Murdaugh is ready to take viewers behind the scenes of the hit Hulu series Murdaugh: Death in the Family that’s inspired by real events.

It was a web of deception, lies and murder that would bring down a family dynasty. Years after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son on their sprawling South Carolina estate, the fascination with the case and family endures.

This episode features Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang’s recent interviews with the series’ cast and creators, who discuss recreating the shocking story, and includes new commentary from a renowned criminologist and a leading legal analyst who offer fresh insight into the unbelievable case.

Patricia Arquette, who brings a rawness to her portrayal of Maggie Murdaugh; Jason Clarke, who transforms into the role of Alex Murdaugh; the show’s co-creators Michael Fuller and Erin Lee Carr; and series executive producer and journalist Mandy Matney, whose reporting and podcast on Alex Murdaugh inspired the Hulu limited series are all featured in the episode.

Now in its fourth season, ABC News Studios’ award-winning streaming newsmagazine IMPACT x Nightline investigates the topics dominating American culture, stories in the zeitgeist, and conversations around the globe.

IMPACT x Nightline: Making of a Murdaugh is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Show About The Show:

A dramatization of the real life events, Murdaugh: Death in the Family follows Maggie and Alex as they enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear.

Inspired by the popular “Murdaugh Murders Podcast,” the series stars Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh, Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh, Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh, Will Harrison as Buster Murdaugh, Brittany Snow as Mandy Matney, J. Smith-Cameron as Marian Proctor, Gerald McRaney as Randolph Murdaugh and Noah Emmerich as Randy Murdaugh.

