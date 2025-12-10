Andrew Stanton's "In The Blink Of An Eye" To Premiere at Upcoming Sundance Film Festival
The update comes as some fans were hearing nothing but silence about the project.
A long, seemingly dormant project that wrapped production several years ago from Academy Award-winning director Andrew Stanton is set to make its grand debut at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Andrew Stanton’s In The Blink Of An Eye is set to make its world premiere at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival.
- The new movie, from Searchlight Pictures, is a sci-fi adventure that sets out to explore the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines.
- The film stars Kate McKinnon, Rashida Jones and Daveed Diggs, and is reportedly inspired by films such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia.
- Known mostly for his work at Pixar Animation Studios, Stanton directs the film after helming animated hits like Finding Nemo and WALL-E (both of which he won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature). He is also currently directing the upcoming Toy Story 5, which has a technology-based storyline as toys take on tablets in the new installment, also due out in 2026.
- Production of the film took place in 2023, after being announced in 2022, with no updates about a release since then until now, though many speculated that it would or will be coming straight to Hulu.
- The news comes as Sundance announces their 2026 program, where The Blink Of An Eye is an official selection.
- The official Sundance website elaborates on the film more, saying it “constructs an elegantly interwoven triptych that contemplates the essence of humanity across three moments in time. A Neanderthal family, displaced from their home, struggles to survive, protect the children, and use primitive tools. In the present day, Claire (Rashida Jones), a driven post-grad anthropologist studying ancient proto-human remains, begins a relationship with a fellow student, Greg (Daveed Diggs). And two centuries later, on a spaceship bound for a distant planet, Coakley (Kate McKinnon) and a sentient onboard computer confront a disease afflicting the ship’s oxygen-producing plants. The artful, poetic way the film’s storylines intersect creates a profound, philosophical meditation on how we experience love, loss (of parents and children), mortality and the need for connection — with each other, the natural world, and technology — regardless of our time.”
- The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will be taking place January 22nd to February 1st, 2026.
