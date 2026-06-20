Legendary Television Director James Burrows Passes Away at 85

James Burrows, one of the most influential directors in television history and the creative force behind some of the medium's most beloved sitcoms, has died at the age of 85.

Born in Los Angeles on December 30, 1940, Burrows was the son of legendary Broadway writer and director Abe Burrows. After studying at Oberlin College and the Yale School of Drama, he began directing television in the 1970s before becoming one of the medium's defining creative voices.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Burrows directed more than 1,000 television episodes, earning 11 Emmy Awards and helping define the modern sitcom. He was best known as the co-creator and principal director of Cheers, while also leaving an indelible mark on series including Taxi, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and The Big Bang Theory.

While his legacy is often associated with NBC's most successful comedies, Burrows also made significant contributions to Disney-owned television properties. Disney audiences will remember his work as a director on the iconic sitcom The Golden Girls, where he helped shape the chemistry and comedic timing that made the series a television classic. More recently, he directed episodes Hulu's comedy series Mid-Century Modern.

Disneyland fans will take note that Burrows directed a Cheers sketch featured in an episode of The Wonderful World of Disney on NBC in 1990, celebrating Disneyland's 35th anniversary. In said segment, the barflies discuss their favorite Disney Princesses, while Woody (Woody Harrelson) recalls his first visit to Disneyland when he was a kid, when he went on The Haunted Mansion with his dream girl – who turned out to be a ghost.

Known throughout Hollywood as "Jimmy," Burrows was widely regarded as an actor's director, celebrated for his ability to build ensemble casts and create environments where performers could thrive. Many of television's biggest stars credited him as a mentor and creative guide. His family confirmed that Burrows passed away peacefully on June 19, surrounded by loved ones.