After a screening of "Daffy Season" at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, famed voice actors Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza went out to dinner with the team behind the short. They’d just heard a festival audience react to their work together. Yet when Bergman told me about the trip, the moment he wanted to share came after dinner. Bauza was still at the table, drawing a picture of Bugs Bunny for one of the directors’ sons. "I think it was in that moment it really hit me," Bergman recalled. He’d spent years trading Looney Tunes roles with Bauza, but seeing him draw Bugs brought home how much of Bauza’s enthusiasm came from loving animation in the first place.

I’d seen "Daffy Season" in France and again in theaters ahead of The Cat in the Hat. I was excited to see Bugs and Daffy back where audiences first got to know them, in a short that gives a room full of strangers a chance to laugh together before the feature starts. Hearing Bauza as Daffy again was bittersweet after his death in October. For Bergman, who voices Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, and Yosemite Sam in the short, Annecy offered a rare chance to share the audience’s response with a colleague. Recording schedules can keep actors on the same project apart, so there was something special about being in the room together when the finished cartoon played.

To celebrate the release of "Daffy Season," we had the honor to chat with Jeff Bergman, the legendary voice actor who is a cornerstone of Looney Tunes voice talent, while also doing many other roles. Bergman’s love of cartoons stretches back quite some time. As a kid, Bergman loved Hanna-Barbera cartoons, from Yogi Bear and Huckleberry Hound to Wally Gator and Jinks the Cat. Warner Bros. cartoons came later, along with a fascination with the impressionists he saw on television. Rich Little, John Byner, and Frank Gorshin could hold his attention just by standing there and becoming somebody else. "To me they were like magicians," he said. "You would see somebody standing there and there was no costume change or anything, and suddenly they would become a different character.” Years later, when he got the chance to do impressions for Mel Blanc, the voices he brought out were George Burns and Jack Benny.

Getting that audience took some nerve. Blanc had given a lecture and performance at the University of Pittsburgh during Bergman’s junior year. After the reception, Bergman followed him back to his hotel and knocked on his door at around ten at night. He asked for three minutes. He remembers getting about 45, with the two of them sitting on twin beds while Blanc asked about his studies and listened to his impressions. "Boy, you’re pretty good," Bergman remembers Blanc telling him, before advising him to finish his degree and look him up if he made it to Los Angeles.

Nine years later, Blanc died on Bergman’s 29th birthday. Bergman remembers auditioning for Tiny Toon Adventures three weeks later. In his telling, the success of Who Framed Roger Rabbit had helped set the stage for Tiny Toon Adventures and Animaniacs. One day in the recording studio, Bergman looked up from his script to find Steven Spielberg standing in front of him. Spielberg handed him a character model sheet with a handwritten message that read, "To Jeff, Mel would be proud." Bergman still asked if he was doing okay. Spielberg told him he was doing great and to keep up the good work.

Going beyond Looney Tunes, I asked Bergman about taking over as Mr. Potato Head in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and he had a quick answer. "They were big shoes. In fact, they were big blue shoes to fill." After a laugh, Bergman explained why he felt the weight of following Don Rickles even more keenly than he had felt it when he started voicing Blanc’s characters. By then, he’d had decades to hear from people about what those voices meant to them. "You realize the responsibility that you have to people that grew up with this character and the fans," he said. "You’re talking about people’s childhoods, what they grew up with."

Bergman sees that connection at conventions, where he can bring an adult right back to the living room with a line he says his wife encouraged him to share. "It’s all coming back to you. Boomerang on Cartoon Network." Fans hear it and start telling him about coming home from school to watch their favorite cartoons. He understands the impulse because he still thinks of himself as the kid who got up on Saturdays to watch cartoons with a bowl of Cap’n Crunch. I found myself doing much the same thing in our interview. I told him I probably wouldn’t be doing what I do today without Tiny Toon Adventures and so much of his work.

It’s the same generosity Blanc showed when he gave a college kid 45 minutes. Bergman continues that legacy by being generous with his time and sharing his joy. While I am sure Bergman is glad that he got that time with Mel Blanc, I also know that Mel would be happy that he did too, as I have no doubt that Steven Spielberg was right, and that Mel would be proud.