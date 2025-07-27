Puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop to Be Beamed Aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise
They will appear in a future episode of a hit Paramount+ series.
It seems that some creations by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be boarding the U.S.S. Enterprise for a special episode of the hit series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its fourth season.
What’s Happening:
- Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ announced that season four of their hit original series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature a puppet themed episode.
- More importantly for the readers of our site, the episode’s puppers will be made by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, crafting the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in puppet form in an episode directed by Jordan Canning of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.
- The reveal was made during a Star Trek universe presentation in Hall H, moderated by Star Trek legend Robert Picardo, which featured a conversation with co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, and cast members Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley.
- While the puppets will arrive in season four, right now all eyes are on season three of the series, as we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike. They face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn, but new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.
Little Shop of Creatures:
- Outside of the obvious, like The Muppets, Fraggle Rock, and Sesame Street, numerous productions have looked to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop for their puppets and, well, creatures.
- Shows like Farscape used their services to help provide a diverse array of alien creatures that the characters in that show engage with and encounter. The anthology series, The Storyteller, used a variety of creatures to bring myths and folklore to life.
- More recently (and good luck finding this legally), the Disney+ talk show, Earth to Ned, also summoned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to bring their host to life for the program.
- Jessie on Disney Channel, Pushing Daisies on ABC, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix, and Blindspotting on the Starz network are some more recent examples of TV shows featuring creatures and puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop that you might not have expected to see them, much like this Star Trek episode coming out in Season Four.
- No air date for the new puppet-including episode has been revealed at this time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com