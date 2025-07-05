Julian McMahon, Actor Known for Doctor Doom and Runaways, Dies at 56

Beloved for his roles in Marvel and FX series under the Disney banner, McMahon leaves behind a legacy that spans genres and generations.

We’re sad to share that Australian actor Julian McMahon has passed away following a private battle with cancer at the age of 56. While he made a name for himself in a range of roles across film and television, McMahon was particularly celebrated within the Disney family of studios and networks. He portrayed Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, in 20th Century Fox’s Fantastic Four (2005) and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. His steely, stylish portrayal of Marvel’s iconic villain helped define the tone of early 2000s comic book adaptations and remains a fan favorite.

Years later, McMahon returned to the Marvel universe as Jonah in Runaways, the Hulu Original series from Marvel Television. The show, part of Disney’s broader Marvel slate, saw McMahon bring an eerie charm to the manipulative alien father figure, further solidifying his presence in Marvel lore.

His Disney credits extended beyond superheroes. As one of the leads in Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck, McMahon starred in one of the flagship dramas on FX - now part of Disney’s television empire - for six acclaimed seasons. He played Dr. Christian Troy, a womanizing plastic surgeon whose complicated personal life made him both magnetic and maddening. The role earned McMahon a Golden Globe nomination and cemented his reputation as a leading man of cable television.

Most recently, he appeared in The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a 2024 Searchlight Pictures film based on the novel by Edward Kelsey Moore. The Disney-owned studio’s heartfelt ensemble drama allowed McMahon to showcase a more grounded side in a story about lifelong friendship, love, and loss in the American South.

Born July 27th, 1968, in Sydney, Australia, McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Billy McMahon. After launching his career in Australian soaps such as Home and Away, he made the leap to U.S. television with Profiler and later joined the cult hit Charmed as Cole Turner, a demon torn between evil and love.

Outside of his Disney-connected work, McMahon starred in FBI: Most Wanted as Special Agent Jess LaCroix, anchoring the CBS procedural for three seasons. His feature film credits include Premonition, RED, and You’re Not You, among others.

McMahon is survived by his wife, Kelly McMahon, and his daughter, Madison. In a statement to Deadline, Kelly shared that “Julian loved life… his deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible." Fans of his work will remember just how effectively he did.