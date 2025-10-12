Marvel Comics’ Mainline NYCC Panel Levels Up with “Infernal Hulk,” Ultimate Endgame Blind Bags, and a Surprise Iron Man

Phillip Kennedy Johnson kicks off Act Two for Hulk, Deniz Camp charts the Ultimate endgame—with one-of-one sketch covers—and Joshua Williamson crashes the stage to launch Iron Man.

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and President Dan Buckley returned to New York Comic Con for a packed mainline comics panel moderated by Executive Editor Nick Lowe. Joined by writers Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Deniz Camp, Chris Condon, and editor Wil Moss, the team previewed the next wave of stories, including a monster-sized shift for The Incredible Hulk, the climactic Ultimate Endgame, and the surprise announcement of a new Iron Man series from Joshua Williamson.

Infernal Hulk

Phillip Kennedy Johnson kicked things off with The Incredible Hulk, teasing a major new chapter titled The Infernal Hulk, drawn by Nick Klein. “The first 30 issues put all the pieces on the board, that was Act One," Johnson said. “Now Hulk becomes the monster of the Marvel Universe. He’s everybody’s problem."

Johnson explained that issue #30, out this month, sets the stage for Act Two, where Bruce Banner’s transformation takes on a new, more terrifying dimension. “The scar down his chest isn’t a shading accident," he noted. “It’s all story-driven. Hulk’s powers have changed, he’s got this power of corruption, and we’re only beginning to see how far it goes." Lowe called Klein’s new designs “the most beautiful, horrifying Hulk art ever," with the creator describing the upcoming issues as “a ski jump of intensity."

Attendees received a New York Comic Con exclusive variant of The Incredible Hulk #29, featuring Nic Klein’s concept art for The Infernal Hulk.

Ultimate Endgame

Deniz Camp introduced Ultimate Endgame, drawn by Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson. “This is the culmination of Ultimate Invasion and everything that’s been building across the line," Camp said. “It’s big, it’s emotional, and it’s going to change the Ultimate Universe forever."

Buckley revealed that Ultimate Endgame #1 launches December 31, accompanied by a special True Believers blind-bag program, a first for Marvel. Each bag includes the debut issue with a random variant cover, and some will feature one-of-one original sketches by top artists. “These aren’t prints," Buckley emphasized. “They’re real sketches from artists like Peach Momoko, Leinil Yu, Mark Bagley, Pepe Larraz, and Adam Kubert."

Cebulski added that Marvel’s never done anything like it before: “We know others have tried blind bags, but we’re going all in to make these the best — and rarest — ever."

The cover of Ultimate Endgame #2 was also revealed during the panel.

The End of the Ultimate Line

Lowe and Moss then addressed the elephant in the room — the Ultimate line’s endgame. “This is called Endgame for a reason," Lowe said. “We’re actually wrapping this universe up."

Moss broke down the schedule: Ultimate Spider-Man ends with issues #22–24, Ultimate Black Panther concludes in January, Ultimate X-Men in February, and Ultimate Wolverine in April. “Each book reaches a natural conclusion," Moss said. “We’re going out with a bang."

Camp echoed that sentiment. “It’s rare in comics to end a line on a high note where every creator gets to finish the story exactly how they want," he said. “We’re doing that here. It’s a real ending, and I hope fans are as proud of it as we are."

Ultimate Spotlights

Moss previewed several ongoing arcs leading to the finale. In Ultimate Spider-Man, “the last three issues are huge," he said. “The Sinister Six returns, there are some surprise allies, and it’s the biggest, most emotional story Marco Checchetto has drawn yet."

Ultimate Black Panther concludes with writer Bryan Hill and artist Stefano Caselli, exploring the dark spirits of vibranium. “Wakanda thought they knew their power source," Moss teased, “but they’re about to find out how wrong they were."

Ultimate X-Men by Peach Momoko remains one of the line’s most stylistically daring titles. “She’s introduced a dozen characters, all of whom get their moment in the final story," Moss said. “It’s imaginative, heartfelt, and unlike anything else in superhero comics."

Camp also spotlighted The Ultimates #17 and #18, reuniting him with artist Phil Noto for a “formal experiment" issue that revisits their four-panel, multi-timeline storytelling from earlier in the series. “This time, it’s built around Doom creating something bigger than a Fantastic Four," Camp said.

He called #18, drawn by Juan Frigeri, “a massive, all-action convergence that brings together the entire Ultimate Universe in one huge moment." Lowe praised DK’s “unbelievably good" covers for both issues, calling them “some of the best art in the line."

Rounding out the updates, Chris Condon previewed Ultimate Wolverine #11–16 with artist Alessandro Cappuccio, teasing an arc featuring Magik. “It’s a collision course," he said. “The scale and design sense Alessandro brings is incredible."

Lowe also confirmed that Alex Maleev is drawing the upcoming Ultimate Daredevil story, to cheers from the crowd.

Dungeons of Doom and Sorcerer Succession

Shifting to Earth-616, Buckley teased Succession: Sorcerer Supreme, a follow-up to the One World Under Doom storyline. “It’s going to surprise people, who ends up holding the title," he said.

Spinning out of it comes Dungeons of Doom, a new anthology written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Ben Percy, with art by Carlos Magno, Robert Gill, Justin Mason, and Georges Jeanty. Johnson described it as “a love letter to Creepy, Eerie, and Tales from the Crypt," featuring heroes and villains trapped in a hidden Doom stronghold. “It’s this labyrinth of doors, each one leading to something Doom’s been keeping from the world," he said. “It’s pure old-school horror with a Marvel twist."

Joshua Williamson’s Iron Man

To close the panel, Lowe introduced a surprise guest — Joshua Williamson, returning to Marvel to launch a new Iron Man series with Carmen Carnero. “I’m a massive Iron Man fan," Williamson said. “When this came up, I couldn’t say no."

He explained that the series reexamines Tony Stark’s identity by revisiting his defining trauma. “When Tony went into the cave, he didn’t just build armor, he rebuilt himself," Williamson said. “The new story asks what happens if he’s forced to do that again."

Preview art showed Madame Masque kidnapping brilliant minds across the Marvel Universe to recreate Tony’s origin. “She doesn’t want another suit," Williamson said. “She wants her own Tony Stark, one she can control." The book also features Pepper Potts, War Machine, and a masked MODOK. “Tony Stark is the most dangerous weapon," Williamson teased. “We’re about to find out what that really means."

Q&A Highlights

During the Q&A, Cebulski confirmed Marvel 1776, a five-issue miniseries by J. Michael Straczynski set during the American Revolution. “It looks at what the Marvel Universe would have been in 1776," he said.

Camp revealed that Thor plays a major role in the final Ultimates arc. “It’s mythic and tragic," he said. “Very Norse in tone and scale."

Buckley also teased that Tiger Division, Wave, and Iron Fist will appear more prominently in 2026, and that “fun stuff" is coming for Clint Barton.

Lighter moments included a fan asking Marvel to shave Johnny Storm’s mustache (“We’re on the same page," Cebulski joked) and another thanking Camp for tackling bold, political themes in The Ultimates. “We’re just telling stories that reflect the world we live in," Camp replied.

Closing the Book (For Now)

As the panel ended, Buckley reflected on the theme of creative closure. “A great story begets another great story," he said. “That’s the Marvel way." Camp nodded in agreement. “We’re ending one universe on a high note," he said, “but you’ll see the seeds of what’s next everywhere we’ve been."