Live Stream: "Marvel Contest of Champions" Hosts 2025 Summoners Fest

Follow along with all the fun with our live stream from the event.

Marvel Contest of Champions is hosting the 2025 Summoners Fest, and you can follow along with all the fun right here at Laughing Place.

What's Happening:

Summoners Fest 2025 is a two-day live event celebrating everything Marvel Contest of Champions and you’re invited! Join your fellow Summoners, Creators, and Developers for an unforgettable weekend full of community, competition, exclusive reveals, and behind-the-scenes experiences.

Festivities include the Battlerealm Brawl gaming competition and multiple fan events, moments, and activities on site at the Kabam studios in Vancouver.

The Battlerealm Brawl semi-finalist competitors have traveled from countries across the globe (Canada, US, UK, Brazil), each having earned a trip to Vancouver for the Semi-Finals and Finals competition during the event weekend.

🔥 Congrats to the 8 Battlerealm Brawl semi-finalists! After an epic summer, they’re heading to Summoners Fest (Nov 8–9) for the final showdown 🏆! Watch in-person or stream: https://t.co/YxBsLuHcT7 pic.twitter.com/mUcn6fCH77 — Marvel Contest of Champions (@MarvelChampions) October 7, 2025

Below, check out the full schedule for this weekend's festivities.