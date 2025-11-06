Behind the Pixels: Marvel Cosmic Invasion Assembles a Bold Lineup of Heroes From Nova to She-Hulk

Marvel Games has released a new developer spotlight for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, highlighting the team’s process for choosing its superhero roster and crafting a 90s-inspired pixel-art aesthetic. The video offers a first look at 15 playable heroes, including icons like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man, alongside cosmic favorites such as Nova, Phyla-Vell, and Beta Ray Bill.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Developer Spotlight Highlights

A Mix of Icons and Deep Cuts: The developers wanted a balance of household names and lesser-known cosmic characters to surprise players and encourage discovery.

The developers wanted a balance of household names and lesser-known cosmic characters to surprise players and encourage discovery. ’90s Comic-Book Flair: The game’s art style draws directly from vintage Marvel comics, blending “a blast from the past” with a stylized, cartoony look adapted for pixel art.

The game’s art style draws directly from vintage Marvel comics, blending “a blast from the past” with a stylized, cartoony look adapted for pixel art. New Faces to Discover: Characters like Nova (complete with his 90s ponytail), Phyla-Vell, Beta Ray Bill, and Cosmic Ghost Rider headline the cosmic cast.

Characters like Nova (complete with his 90s ponytail), Phyla-Vell, Beta Ray Bill, and Cosmic Ghost Rider headline the cosmic cast. Gameplay Variety: Each hero offers distinct mechanics—from Captain America’s precision shield throws to Spider-Man’s acrobatic web combos and Rocket Raccoon’s unpredictable explosives.

Diverse Settings: Players will battle across both Earth and the cosmos, including New York City, Wakanda, Genosha, Savage Land, the Blue Area of the Moon, Klyntar, and Asgard.

Players will battle across both Earth and the cosmos, including New York City, Wakanda, Genosha, Savage Land, the Blue Area of the Moon, Klyntar, and Asgard. Marvel Collaboration: Every design was reviewed with Marvel to ensure authenticity while still letting the team put its own spin on lesser-adapted characters like Beta Ray Bill.

Every design was reviewed with Marvel to ensure authenticity while still letting the team put its own spin on lesser-adapted characters like Beta Ray Bill. The video features Tribute Games Director Frederic Gemus, Writer Yannick Belzil, and Producer Remi Lavoie as they discuss their favorite elements of the game.

Release Date: Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to release on December 1st across Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to release on December 1st across Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Check out the full video below!

With its blend of familiar faces, unexpected heroes, and nostalgic comic-book charm, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion looks ready to deliver a pixel-powered celebration of Marvel’s cosmic saga. The new video sets the stage for an intergalactic showdown worthy of the name—one that’s as much a love letter to 90s comics as it is a fresh twist on the Marvel mythos.