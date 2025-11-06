Behind the Pixels: Marvel Cosmic Invasion Assembles a Bold Lineup of Heroes From Nova to She-Hulk
A new behind-the-scenes video teases the game’s retro-inspired art style, 15-character roster, and sprawling Marvel settings.
Marvel Games has released a new developer spotlight for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, highlighting the team’s process for choosing its superhero roster and crafting a 90s-inspired pixel-art aesthetic. The video offers a first look at 15 playable heroes, including icons like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man, alongside cosmic favorites such as Nova, Phyla-Vell, and Beta Ray Bill.
Marvel Cosmic Invasion Developer Spotlight Highlights
- A Mix of Icons and Deep Cuts: The developers wanted a balance of household names and lesser-known cosmic characters to surprise players and encourage discovery.
- ’90s Comic-Book Flair: The game’s art style draws directly from vintage Marvel comics, blending “a blast from the past” with a stylized, cartoony look adapted for pixel art.
- New Faces to Discover: Characters like Nova (complete with his 90s ponytail), Phyla-Vell, Beta Ray Bill, and Cosmic Ghost Rider headline the cosmic cast.
- Gameplay Variety: Each hero offers distinct mechanics—from Captain America’s precision shield throws to Spider-Man’s acrobatic web combos and Rocket Raccoon’s unpredictable explosives.
- Diverse Settings: Players will battle across both Earth and the cosmos, including New York City, Wakanda, Genosha, Savage Land, the Blue Area of the Moon, Klyntar, and Asgard.
- Marvel Collaboration: Every design was reviewed with Marvel to ensure authenticity while still letting the team put its own spin on lesser-adapted characters like Beta Ray Bill.
- The video features Tribute Games Director Frederic Gemus, Writer Yannick Belzil, and Producer Remi Lavoie as they discuss their favorite elements of the game.
- Release Date: Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to release on December 1st across Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.
- Check out the full video below!
With its blend of familiar faces, unexpected heroes, and nostalgic comic-book charm, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion looks ready to deliver a pixel-powered celebration of Marvel’s cosmic saga. The new video sets the stage for an intergalactic showdown worthy of the name—one that’s as much a love letter to 90s comics as it is a fresh twist on the Marvel mythos.