Suiting Up as Deadpool in VR: My Demo Experience on Meta Quest 3

Disney Consumer Products recently hosted a holiday showcase of some of the most in-demand products of the holiday season. Among them is Marvel's Deadpool VR for Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S, launching on November 18th. I got to experience a demo of the experience, trying on the “Merc with a Mouth"’s swords, guns, and grenades in a hilariously violent VR experience (the game is expected to have a Mature 17+ rating) full of wisecracking quips delivered by Neil Patrick Harris.

Inspired in part by both the comics and films, Marvel's Deadpool VR has a lot to offer for both casual and diehard fans of the fourth-wall-smashing character. I chose to stay seated for my demonstration, being somewhat of a VR novice, but I quickly got the hang of it. In the demo setup I experienced, I became Deadpool, dropped into a lab full of goons who didn’t want me there. Using the two handheld controllers that fit neatly into your palms, I began to explore a hostile world full of challenges to complete.

The controls are relatively simple in the beginning. Reaching hands behind you allows Deadpool to grab his katana blades, which can then be used to hack and slice at foes. Reach for your hips to pull guns out of holsters, and press trigger buttons on the remotes to fire. One joystick can be used to move Deadpool through the world, while the other can help change the direction you’re facing.

Interacting with the world is pretty simple. To pick up new weapons, of which there are many, simply reach out and press the corresponding button to collect them. Within the lair of my demo, hand scanners were required to unlock doors, which involved killing a foe, severing their limb, and using their idle hands to progress. As for Deadpool’s limbs, I lost them a few times. Thankfully, VR Deadpool’s regeneration is quick, and you can literally watch your arms regrow.

There are also some fun movement options in the game. You can run and slide under low obstacles, double jump over high ones, and wall crawl thanks to Deadpool’s incredible parkour skills. However, fans who get motion sick on simulators may find that some of these fast motions will illicit the same effects. And while it’s very possible to play sitting down, I found that grabbing guns from your hips sometimes proved challenging while seated. Standing also gives you more ability to turn your body to control movements, which may or may not improve any sensory challenges experienced.

The writing for the game is just as fun and crass as fans of the comics and films would expect. The visual aesthetic leans more into a stylized comic design, allowing gore to never feel too gruesome while still delivering shock value. In terms of gameplay, while there are challenging moments, particularly when bombarded by numerous enemies at once, the game is designed to allow players of all skill levels to experience the entire story.

During my demo, I didn’t get to experience much of the story itself, which finds Deadpool recruited by Mojo to wrangle villains to appear on his reality series. This will unlock a plethora of fun Marvel cameos and Easter Eggs, while ensuring that the game remains enjoyable and fresh throughout the experience. However, the demo did make me excited to play more, which is always a sign of a solid game.

Marvel's Deadpool VR comes from Marvel Games, Twisted Pixel, and Oculus Studios exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S. The game will be available to download beginning November 18th at 10:00 am PT for $50. To give Marvel’s Deadpool VR as a gift, visit the Meta Quest Store after the game launches, select “More" to see additional purchase options, and choose the “Gift this app" option.