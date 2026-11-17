While it may seem a bit crazy for McDonald's to feature specialty menus themed to a movie that is nearly 40 years old, that's exactly what they're doing this holiday season.

What's Happening:

This holiday season, McDonald's is embracing that generation of movie fans who want the rules of adulthood to take a backseat, and embrace the same energy that Kevin McCallister had when he was left behind by his family in the classic film, Home Alone.

Now, Kevin McCallister is back for the holidays, and this time he’s bringing his love of cheese pizza (and other treats!) to McDonald’s for a limited time.

McDonald’s has revealed a brand new Home Alone Meal that will be available at participating U.S. restaurants beginning December 1, while supplies last.

Each meal comes with one of four collectible sock designs that are festive for the season, featuring favorite McDonald's characters, as well as Kevin from the movie.

The meal will be offered at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with entrée choices including Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles and a Big Mac, depending on what time of day you visit.

For lunch and dinner, the promotion features two pizza-inspired additions: Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries: Medium fries served with a bag and pizza-inspired seasoning to shake over them. Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce: A tomato, Parmesan, herb and garlic sauce available with Chicken McNuggets or McCrispy Strips, or ordered separately.

The Everything Sundae McFlurry is sold separately, combining vanilla soft serve with hot fudge, Oreo pieces and M&M’s.

McDonald’s is also hosting a Home Alone Challenge in Los Angeles on December 4 and 5 from 5–10 p.m. PT. The event features interactive rooms with activities including a ball pit and slingshot challenges; participants can complete the challenges to enjoy a free Home Alone Meal. Registration is available online.

Additionally, those who use the McDonald's app during the season can enjoy offers like $5 off a $20 McDelivery order and a 14-day Disney+ and Hulu bundle trial redeemable with MyMcDonald’s Rewards points.

Fans of Home Alone will enjoy a new campaign coming out to mark the new menu items, in which Macaulay Culkin reprises his Home Alone role as Kevin McCallister from the original films.

The Importance of Pizza:

In the original Home Alone, some might argue that Pizza is the main plot device that sets off the entire story in the movie.

At the opening of the film we see the large McCallister family ordering multiple pizzas before their trip in a chaotic dinner scene. Eventually, Kevin confronts Buzz for eating the pizza he wanted, with a fight that results in spilled milk across the table. Keen observers will note that this is when Kevin's airplane tickets get thrown away.

Later in the movie, Kevin finally gets to enjoy an entire cheese pizza by himself, and pizza becomes a sort of symbol for his independence and freedom.

This carries over into Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, when Kevin stays at the luxurious Plaza Hotel in the city and Kevin is being treated like a king in a stretch limo complete with a full cheese pizza to enjoy during the ride.