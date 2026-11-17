Little Nero's Ain't Got Nothin' on McDonald's as Fast Food Chain Debuts Special "Home Alone" Meals and Menu Items
"Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animals" - Ronald McDonald (Presumably)
While it may seem a bit crazy for McDonald's to feature specialty menus themed to a movie that is nearly 40 years old, that's exactly what they're doing this holiday season.
What's Happening:
- This holiday season, McDonald's is embracing that generation of movie fans who want the rules of adulthood to take a backseat, and embrace the same energy that Kevin McCallister had when he was left behind by his family in the classic film, Home Alone.
- Now, Kevin McCallister is back for the holidays, and this time he’s bringing his love of cheese pizza (and other treats!) to McDonald’s for a limited time.
- McDonald’s has revealed a brand new Home Alone Meal that will be available at participating U.S. restaurants beginning December 1, while supplies last.
- Each meal comes with one of four collectible sock designs that are festive for the season, featuring favorite McDonald's characters, as well as Kevin from the movie.
- The meal will be offered at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with entrée choices including Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles and a Big Mac, depending on what time of day you visit.
- For lunch and dinner, the promotion features two pizza-inspired additions:
- Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries: Medium fries served with a bag and pizza-inspired seasoning to shake over them.
- Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce: A tomato, Parmesan, herb and garlic sauce available with Chicken McNuggets or McCrispy Strips, or ordered separately.
- The Everything Sundae McFlurry is sold separately, combining vanilla soft serve with hot fudge, Oreo pieces and M&M’s.
- McDonald’s is also hosting a Home Alone Challenge in Los Angeles on December 4 and 5 from 5–10 p.m. PT. The event features interactive rooms with activities including a ball pit and slingshot challenges; participants can complete the challenges to enjoy a free Home Alone Meal. Registration is available online.
- Additionally, those who use the McDonald's app during the season can enjoy offers like $5 off a $20 McDelivery order and a 14-day Disney+ and Hulu bundle trial redeemable with MyMcDonald’s Rewards points.
- Fans of Home Alone will enjoy a new campaign coming out to mark the new menu items, in which Macaulay Culkin reprises his Home Alone role as Kevin McCallister from the original films.
The Importance of Pizza:
- In the original Home Alone, some might argue that Pizza is the main plot device that sets off the entire story in the movie.
- At the opening of the film we see the large McCallister family ordering multiple pizzas before their trip in a chaotic dinner scene. Eventually, Kevin confronts Buzz for eating the pizza he wanted, with a fight that results in spilled milk across the table. Keen observers will note that this is when Kevin's airplane tickets get thrown away.
- Later in the movie, Kevin finally gets to enjoy an entire cheese pizza by himself, and pizza becomes a sort of symbol for his independence and freedom.
- This carries over into Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, when Kevin stays at the luxurious Plaza Hotel in the city and Kevin is being treated like a king in a stretch limo complete with a full cheese pizza to enjoy during the ride.
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