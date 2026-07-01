Review: "Minions & Monsters" is a Surprising Celebration of Cinema

I didn’t have a particularly strong affinity for the Minions franchise going into Minions & Monsters. While I had enjoyed the films well enough, they had always struck me as pleasant diversions built around funny yellow creatures speaking gibberish. What I found instead was a surprisingly layered and heartfelt adventure that delivers far more than expected. Not only is Minions & Monsters consistently entertaining, it also serves as a thoughtful and affectionate tribute to the history of cinema.

By transporting the Minions to 1920s Hollywood, director Pierre Coffin finds a setting that feels tailor-made for these chaotic little troublemakers. The silent film era transforms the Minions' trademark gibberish from a limitation into one of the film's greatest strengths, allowing the comedy to lean heavily into visual storytelling. Coffin embraces the traditions of Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and other pioneers of silent comedy, creating a nonstop stream of inventive physical gags. Young audiences will laugh at the slapstick, while film lovers will appreciate the countless references to classic cinema. Many of these homages are remarkably detailed, with some likely to be spotted only by dedicated cinephiles. Disney fans may even catch a clever nod to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea hidden among the film's many visual references.

Although Illumination has built its reputation on producing films at budgets well below those of Disney Animation or Pixar, Minions & Monsters never feels like a movie where corners were cut. The recreation of classic Hollywood is rich with personality, from sprawling backlots to glamorous movie palaces that evoke the romance of the Golden Age. In many ways, the film captures the Hollywood that exists as much in our imagination as it ever did in reality, presenting an idealized dream factory where creativity feels limitless and every street corner seems filled with possibility.

Ironically, the film's biggest weakness has nothing to do with the movie itself. The marketing campaign reveals far too much about what happens during the final act, meaning audiences spend much of the film anticipating moments they already know are coming. There are still plenty of surprises, particularly in an ending that delivers several delightful twists, but it is unfortunate that posters and trailers give away so much of the central premise before viewers even buy a ticket.

For that reason, I won't spoil any of the film's remaining surprises here. Suffice it to say that Minions & Monsters is richer than its marketing suggests, and it is one of those rare family films that almost demands a second viewing. Between the background details, cinematic references, and emotional moments, there is simply too much packed into the movie to fully appreciate in a single sitting.

The voice cast also contributes plenty of personality. Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, and Allison Janney all seem perfectly in tune with the film's wonderfully offbeat sensibilities. Meanwhile, Pierre Coffin once again voices the Minions, demonstrating that no one understands their unique comic rhythm better than the character's creator.

Perhaps the film's greatest surprise is that it ultimately has something meaningful to say. Beneath the banana jokes, slapstick chaos, and monster-sized spectacle is a sincere celebration of filmmaking itself. The story honors storytellers, dreamers, artists, and the shared experience of gathering in a theater to laugh, gasp, and experience a story together. For a franchise built around mischievous, gibberish-speaking side characters, Minions & Monsters delivers an unexpectedly heartfelt reminder of why movies continue to matter.

I give Minions & Monsters 4 out of 5 stars.