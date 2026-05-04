MLB.TV Decreases Season Pricing on Viewing Packages
The service can also be accessed through the ESPN App
A new price decrease will make it easier for Baseball fans to watch out-of-market games for an entire season with MLB.TV.
What's Happening:
- ESPN has revealed a price decrease for MLB.TV, dropping the price for the season coverage package for the signature Major League Baseball (MLB) viewing platform.
- With the MLB.TV season package, fans can watch EVERY out-of-market game LIVE or on demand at MLB or ESPN (subject to blackout restrictions), and they can stream the MLB Network 24/7 (US Only), live MiLB games, MLB Big Inning and live audio for all MLB teams.
- Originally priced at $149.99 for the season, those looking to start their season coverage package can now do so for $139.99. Renewals for current subscribers will go through for $124.99.
- Those who are new subscribers can expect their renewal to go through on or around February 28, 2027.
About The Service:
- MLB.TV is a subscription service that streams live-out-of-market MLB games (as in, those not in your local area), and let's you choose home or away broadcasts for each game.
- The service also offers full game replays and archives, MLB Big Inning, and live radio broadcasts for every game.
- MLB.TV can also be accessed through the ESPN app thanks to a new partnership with MLB and ESPN.
- While you might have to watch your local games through your local carriers due to TV rights deals, MLB.TV is great if you follow teams from another city or state, or if you like to have every out-of-market game in one spot as a fan of the sport and the many different teams.
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