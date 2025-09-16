Molly Qerim Departing as Co-Host of ESPN’S “First Take”
Qerim, who’s been with “First Take” since 2015, confirmed her departure on social media.
First Take co-host Molly Qerim has announced she’s leaving the ESPN program.
What’s Happening:
- Molly Qerim has confirmed reports she would be leaving First Take, posting to her Instagram stories the following.
- "To my First Take family, after much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports - and with all of you, the best fans in the world. I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes."
- After years at ESPN on shows like College Football Live and Fantasy Football Now, Qerim first joined First Take as an interim host in July of 2015. She then became a full time host on September 15, 2015, meaning she’s leaving after almost exactly a decade with the program.
- ESPN has released the following statement from Burke Magnus (President, Content, ESPN) regarding Qerim’s departure:
- “Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take’s success since joining as host a decade ago. She elevated the show with her poise, skill and professionalism, while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate. We respect Molly’s decision, wish her the best in the future and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN."
- Qerim’s co-host, Stephan A. Smith, isn’t going anywhere though, having signed a new contract this year keeping him with ESPN for several more years.
