Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains Launch Trailer Spotlights the Game's Showdowns
Chewbacca vs. General Grievous... with real estate on the line!
With Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains now available, a final Launch Trailer has been released for the game.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this month, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains was released, and now there is one last Launch Trailer for this new video game version of Monopoly, which features a number of notable Star Wars characters you can pit against each other in team competitions.
- Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains features characters from across all three Star Wars movie trilogies, plus various Disney+ streaming series.
- You can choose from your favorite Star Wars heroes or villains, use their unique powers, and battle for control of the galaxy.
- Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains features online play or couch co-op, with 2v2 and 3v3 competitive game modes.
- The characters featured in Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains include:
- Chewbacca
- Reva
- Leia Organa
- Cad Bane
- Yoda
- Emperor Palpatine
- Bo-Katan Kryze
- Count Dooku
- Finn
- Boba Fett
- Jyn Erso
- Fennec Shand
- Luke Skywalker
- Darth Vader
- Mace Windu
- Asajj Ventress
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Kylo Ren
- Padmé Amidala
- Dedra Meero
- Rey
- General Grievous
- Rose Tico
- Captain Phasma
- Han Solo
- Aurra Sing
- Ahsoka Tano
- Darth Maul
- Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains is available on PC, PS4, Steam, and Xbox and can be ordered now via Ubisoft.
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