Movie Review: Universal’s "How to Train Your Dragon" Flies High in Faithful Live-Action Adaptation

In the wake of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake, Universal Pictures enters the live-action arena with How to Train Your Dragon, a faithful reimagining of DreamWorks Animation’s 2010 classic. The projects share more than just timing; both stem from the imagination of Chris Sanders, who co-directed the original Dragon film and created Lilo & Stitch. With the character design of Stitch and Toothless bearing Sanders’ signature style, there’s bound to be comparisons from fans of both, and they each have their pros and cons. How to Train Your Dragon is an affectionate recreation that honors its source material while giving it just enough room to breathe.

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois (co-director of the original trilogy) this version of How to Train Your Dragon marks a rare case of a franchise creator returning to adapt his own animated film for live action. The result is a movie that looks and feels familiar, right down to the distinctive character designs, but gains emotional heft in its new format.

Despite the live-action upgrade and stunning visual effects, the story remains virtually unchanged. Hiccup (Mason Thames) is still the inventive misfit trying to prove himself to his father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his role in a rare vocal-to-live-action crossover). When Hiccup befriends the wounded Night Fury dragon, Toothless, he sets off a chain reaction that challenges the Viking tribe’s way of life.

The realism of the visuals lends a new intensity to the dragon encounters. Some scenes may feel more intense for younger viewers, but the film never strays far from its kid-friendly core. In fact, the slower pacing allows emotional beats, especially between Hiccup and Stoick, to linger longer than before, giving the story a slightly deeper emotional resonance.

Composer John Powell returns with his iconic musical themes, creating instant nostalgia while seamlessly complementing the film’s updated visuals. Like Disney’s The Lion King remake, the score remains a vital bridge between old and new. Yet How to Train Your Dragon does manage to differentiate itself in one meaningful way: a more diverse cast, led by Thames and Nico Parker as Astrid, offers wider representation without changing the story’s core.

This is not a remake that reinvents the wheel, and that’s likely the point. Fans of the original will feel right at home, and newcomers, especially kids, may find this their entry point to a beloved franchise. At the early screening I attended, a mostly adult crowd broke into spontaneous applause after Hiccup and Toothless’s first flight, proof that the story still soars when it counts.

With breathtaking effects, emotional sincerity, and a reverent eye for detail, How to Train Your Dragon succeeds as a visual and emotional update to a modern classic. It may not be daring, but it’s undeniably satisfying and marks a promising first step for Universal’s future in live-action reimaginings.

I give the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 4 out of 5 updates to the dragon book.

How to Train Your Dragon soars into theaters on Friday, June 13th.