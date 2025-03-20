National Geographic Unveils New Initiative Honoring 33 Visionaries, Icons and Innovators
Among the 33 honorees tackling the world’s most pressing issues are director Adam McKay, snowboarder Jeremy Jones, actress Selena Gomez and astronaut Victor Glover.
National Geographic has unveiled a bold new initiative – National Geographic 33 – which celebrates visionaries, iconic and innovators tackling the world’s most pressing issues.
What’s Happening:
- The inaugural National Geographic 33 list includes a number of “entertainment changemakers," such as Adam McKay, Arlo Parks, Björk, Don Cheadle, Edward Norton, Jason Momoa, Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, Yara Shahidi, among many others.
- Whether saving our winters, rescuing the world’s most endangered plants, advocating for mental health or revolutionizing high fashion to make it more sustainable, each featured honoree is not just talking about solutions—they’re making it happen.
- Each changemaker was carefully considered and selected by National Geographic’s editors after soliciting recommendations from staff, contributors, members of the National Geographic community and beyond.
- The choice of 33 changemakers is a profound one, as National Geographic was originally founded in 1888 by 33 visionary explorers, scientists and scholars who saw an urgent need to deepen humanity’s understanding of the world.
- Now, in 2025, this new initiative represents a significant moment for National Geographic as it continues to expand its impact and reach new audiences through its bold storytelling—not just by documenting the world but by putting the spotlight on the dreamers and doers who are reshaping our future in real time.
- A wide-ranging multimedia experience is now available to view at NatGeo.com/NG33, which includes interviews with the honorees, portraits, behind-the-scenes videos and more, each tailored to unique platforms.
The list of National Geographic 33 honorees includes:
- Adam McKay: The filmmaker using biting satire to illuminate the dire realities of climate change
- Alexis Nikole Nelson: The social media star sharing the wonder of wild plants with a wider audience
- Arlo Parks: The singer-songwriter using music to campaign for mental health
- Björk: The otherworldly musician offering a lesson in environmental pragmatism
- Carla Pérez: The pathbreaking mountaineer helping climbers with disabilities reach new heights
- Carlos Magdalena: The rescuer of plants that are on the brink of extinction
- Cole Brauer: The pioneering sailor bringing her sport to a new wave of fans
- Don Cheadle: The acclaimed actor battling climate injustice one at-risk community at a time
- Edward Norton: The actor imagining a new way to conserve African wildlife
- Emily Liman: The scientist deepening our understanding of human senses
- Gabriela Hearst: The designer bringing climate consciousness to high fashion
- Hamdi Ulukaya: The business leader matching refugees with good jobs
- Héctor Bellerín: The soccer player dreaming up an eco-friendlier future for sports
- Isabel Cristina Gámez & Oscar Andrés Méndez: The builders finding a novel use for plastic waste around the world
- Jason Momoa: The actor using his superpowers to protect our oceans
- Jennifer Uchendu: The climate activist creating spaces for Africans to process their eco-anxiety
- Jeremy Jones: The snowboarder uniting athletes to save our winters
- Lewis Pugh: The endurance swimmer on a diplomatic mission to protect the world’s fragile places
- Lucie Basch: The app co-founder who built an online marketplace for food waste
- Maya Gabeira: The big-wave surfer attacking the scourge of plastic waste
- Michelle Yeoh: The Oscar winner shining a spotlight on the plight of women in disaster zones
- Dr. Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin: The doctor discovering an unlikely new breed of heart donors
- Oksana Masters: The gold-medal-winning Paralympian and disability rights advocate
- Pattie Gonia: The activist making the outdoors a more welcoming space for the queer community
- Sana Javeri Kadri: The entrepreneur inspiring a more sustainable and ethical spice trade
- Selena Gomez: The superstar supporting mental health on a global scale
- Dr. Shu Yang: The scientist finding solutions in the structures of nature
- Sterlin Harjo: The storyteller spotlighting Indigenous voices
- Tayshan Hayden-Smith: The guerrilla gardener bringing horticulture to a new generation
- Victor Glover: The astronaut launching a new era of space exploration
- Yara Shahidi: The actress unpacking the psychology of optimism
- Yvon Chouinard: The unlikely mogul who built the ultimate outdoor brand, then gave it away to save the planet
- Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr & Eugenia Kargbo: The local leaders saving their city from a climate emergency
What They’re Saying:
- Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content: “For more than 137 years, National Geographic has been driven by the belief that bold thinking and collective action can change the world. This principle is what inspired National Geographic’s 33 founders—committed explorers, scientists and scholars—all those years ago. Since then and across all our platforms, National Geographic has believed in the power of visual storytelling to spark curiosity and inspire a deeper connection to our world. The inaugural National Geographic 33 represents an exciting milestone for us, as it embodies the very essence of our brand—sharing the stories of extraordinary individuals whose work is making a meaningful impact in the hope of inspiring others to help shape a better future."
- Nathan Lump, SVP and editor-in-chief of National Geographic: “With the National Geographic 33, we’re honoring a diverse group of changemakers, from all over the world and different walks of life, who aren’t just recognizing the urgent challenges of our time, they are taking action to address them. They all share a deep commitment to shaping a better future, and in shining a light on them and their contributions, we hope to elevate their work and showcase to a wide audience the positive impact they’re making."