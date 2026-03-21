"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Actor Nicholas Brendon Passes Away at Age 54

Nicholas Brendon, an actor known for playing Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at the age of 54.

Variety reports that Brendon recently passed away in his sleep from natural causes, sharing the following statement from the actor's family:

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

Born in Los Angeles as an identical twin with his brother Kelly Donovan, he started acting to help overcome his stutter. Perhaps his best-known role was as Xander, one of Buffy’s (Sarah Michelle Gellar) best friends, and a stalwart member of her Scooby Gang, Brendon won the heart of the show’s fans, with his loyalty and sarcastic quips, all as they fought the forces of darkness through their young adulthood.

He went on to appear in movies like Demon Island, Unholy, and Psycho Beach Party, before appearing in 21 episodes of Criminal Minds as the former hacker Kevin Lynch. This all came amidst many personal issues, as Brendon suffered publicly from addiction issues and mental illness, announcing at a 2004 fan convention that he was entering rehab for alcoholism. He went on to be arrested multiple times between 2010 and 2021.

Following recent news that Hulu passed on a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Brendon lashed out at Gellar on a Facebook livestream, saying she’d betrayed him by doing a sequel series without him.

Our thoughts go out to Brendon's family and loved ones at this time.