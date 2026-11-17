The mystery of who’s living in Sonny Cooke’s house comes to a head in Episode 6 of Hulu’s Phony. Armed with a name from his mother’s journal, Sonny is convinced the woman raising him is Ellen’s secret sister, Tracy. He leads his friends to his late grandfather’s house to find out what happened to his real mom. Meanwhile, Ellen faces a school district HR complaint, and Sharla races to warn Sonny that he’s walking into a house with a criminal. What Sonny finds answers some long-buried questions about his family, though not the ones he came with. Here’s everything that happens in “I’m Right Here.”

Episode 6: “I’m Right Here” – Written by Dave Harris

Sonny (Sam Nivola) reads Sharla (Meera Syal) the last page of his mother’s journal, in which Ellen suspects that Tracy broke into their house. Sharla agrees that the sister must be the imposter. She tells him to get over to her place. At school, Vogel (Maliq Johnson) is in the middle of flirting with Sofia (Mellany Barros) when he gets a text asking him to pick up Sonny.

At Sharla’s trailer, Sonny introduces Vogel to the private investigator. Weldon (Colter Lee) and Mallory (Grace Brennan) are already there. Sonny argues that only a secret sister could look enough like his mom that nobody would notice, and know enough about their life without knowing every detail. Mallory, the voice of reason, encourages Sonny to call his mom and tell her what’s going on.

Sharla searches for Tracy online using Ellen’s maiden name, Walsh, and finds Tracy registered at an address owned by David Walsh, Sonny’s late grandfather. Sonny wants to drive there right away, then reveals that he has already called the police on his mom. Upset about this, Sharla asks to speak with Sonny alone, warning him that without proof, he could end up in a psych ward. When his phone rings with a call from his mom, Sonny realizes she wasn’t arrested.

At school, Officer Buckley (Wesley Macinnes) tells a confused Ellen (Connie Britton) about Sonny’s call, describing the conspiracy her son believes she’s part of.

Outside of Sharla’s house, Sonny’s friends talk. Weldon believes Sonny, but Vogel thinks Ellen is just upset because Sonny has been acting strangely. Mallory asks Vogel to tell Sonny that. Vogel brings up his great uncle, whose dementia was easier to handle once the family stopped arguing and played along. Weldon points out that Sonny doesn’t have dementia, and Vogel concedes that Sonny probably just needs his friends’ support.

Sharla tells Sonny to lie low at her place for the rest of the day and to ignore Chloe’s incoming call. Sonny tells Sharla that getting to Tracy’s first is the only shot he has left.

Chloe (Mahaela Park) was calling Sonny because Ellen asked her to. When he doesn’t pick up, Ellen asks Chloe for Mallory’s number, and Chloe is upset, wondering why Sonny would be with Mallory. Vice Principal Mark Carbone (Adam Beauchesne) interrupts, introducing Debbie (Tara Pratt) from the school district’s HR department, who wants to talk about Ellen’s employee relations. Jason Chang (Kelvin Yu) watches as Carbone spots Buckley and asks if Ellen is being arrested. Ellen tells Buckley she needs to find Sonny.

Sharla urges Sonny to slow down, and he agrees with a nod and a smile. Once he’s out the door, though, he finds his friends at Mallory’s van and tells them they’re going to Tracy’s house. Instead of pushing back, they immediately agree. Vogel offers to drive, suspecting that Mallory is high. Weldon worries that going in without a plan is dangerous but gets in the van anyway.

Back at school, Ellen pulls Carbone aside and orders him to tell Debbie that he made a mistake, insisting nothing improper happened between her and Jason. When she accuses him of wanting her job, Carbone brings up his school grounds committee event she didn’t attend last year. Ellen snaps that people call him “Carboner” behind his back, just as Debbie walks in and hears the vulgar nickname.

On the road, Sonny asks Vogel to pull over at Green Valley Cider Mills, and Weldon follows him inside. Inside the store, Sonny browses a case of knives that cost between $300 and $500. Weldon secretly texts Sharla from to fill her in. She warns him to be careful because Tracy has a criminal record, says she’s trying to pull a mugshot, and asks him to stall.

Weldon comes out of the store with a box of donuts and tries to slow things down by suggesting they eat at a table. Sonny assumes he’s nervous and promises that everything will be okay, then whispers that he got a weapon, a wooden pine cone, which he believes he can use to bludgeon someone in self-defense.

Sonny directs Vogel to his grandfather’s house. It’s 3:38, so Sonny reasons that Tracy should still be at school, but someone needs to knock to see if anyone else is home. Weldon thinks Sonny will be recognized, and Vogel volunteers, figuring nobody will start a fight with a guy in a walking boot. As he limps to the door, a man approaches from behind, and Sonny jumps out to protect his friend. The man asks if he can help, and Vogel says he’s looking for his friend’s mom. Sonny rushes up and says they’re looking for Ellen Cooke, as Mallory and Weldon join them for strength in numbers. When Sonny asks for Tracy, the man replies that she isn’t there, calling Sonny by name. Sonny tells him to call Tracy at work and let her know they’ll wait for her. The man agrees and invites them in.

The man offers the teens a seat and some sandwiches. When nobody answers, he heads to the kitchen to make some. Sonny tells his friends to stay put while he searches upstairs for his mom. He hands Vogel the pine cone, and Weldon demonstrates how to use it as a weapon. In the kitchen, the man makes a phone call.

At school, Debbie scolds Ellen for the way she spoke to Carbone. Ellen’s phone rings, and although she’s told not to answer, she picks up. “Sonny’s here,” the man on the other end says. Ellen rushes out, turning down Jason’s offer to help.

Upstairs, Sonny’s search for his mom comes up empty. Downstairs, Mallory looks through family photos and pockets one of the man and baby Sonny with a woman who could be Ellen or Tracy. When she sees a car pull up, she whispers for Sonny to come down. The man comes out of the kitchen with sandwiches and offers to put on Bluey.

Ellen knocks at the door, and Sonny is sure he was right. Ellen thanks the man, Eric (Joshua Hinkson), for calling her and orders the kids out, promising to explain everything once they leave. Sonny refuses to move, accusing her of being Tracy and gaslighting him. She insists she’s his mother and that he’s confused. Sonny asks why she paid Eric off behind a bar, and Eric explains that it’s their money and what Sonny’s grandfather wanted. Weldon gets a text from Sharla that reads “NOT THE SISTER,” and he tries to get Sonny’s attention as Sonny begs to know where his mom is.

Then Tracy (Gaby Hoffman) walks in, gasping at the sight of Sonny and introducing herself as his aunt. Ellen tries to stop the reunion. Tracy is hurt and explains that she took care of young Sonny while Ellen went back to school. Ellen tells Sonny that Tracy watched him for a short time when he was a baby, but she had to stop because Tracy was using drugs. Tracy denies it, and Ellen shouts that Tracy hit a mailbox while Sonny was in the car. Their more recent feud is over money. Tracy cared for their father at the end of his life without help from Ellen, and Ellen refused to see her, sending the inheritance through Eric instead. Ellen accuses Tracy of breaking into their house. As they leave, Tracy tells Sonny that he can come to her if Ellen ever kicks him out.

In the car, Ellen apologizes for never telling Sonny about their family, explaining that she wanted to protect him. She promises to do whatever it takes to get him through this as his mother. Since the accident, she has been terrified of losing the most important person she’s ever known, and every decision she has ever made has been for him. “I need help,” Sonny says through tears.

As Ellen drives Sonny home, we see a montage of his friends with their families, biological or adopted. Vogel sits on the couch between his parents (Ramon Terrell and Kemi Mathers) watching TV, Weldon and Sharla play with her dogs, and Mallory hugs her dad (Kurt Evans).

Next episode: "What Comes Up?", streaming Tuesday, November 24th, on Hulu.

Sonny seeks out therapy and tries to return to normal while Mallory embraces her faith.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Woncha Come On Home” by Joan Armatrading