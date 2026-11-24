A painter’s commission leads him into a reclusive woman’s secrets in Portraits of Delusion, a Korean mystery coming to Disney+ and Hulu this January.

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Audiences are invited to enter a world where nothing is quite what it seems in the new Portraits of Delusion, a mysterious gothic Korean drama coming to Disney+ and Hulu early next year.

Set in 1935 Gyeongseong, the series follows painter Yoon I-ho as he works on a portrait of Song Jeong-hwa, a woman who has spent decades out of public view.

Set in 1935 Gyeongseong, the series follows painter Yoon I-ho as he works on a portrait of Song Jeong-hwa, a woman who has spent decades out of public view. Kim Seon-ho plays I-ho opposite Suzy as Jeong-hwa. The two previously appeared together in the Korean drama Start-Up.

Portraits of Delusion offers a fresh take on the vampire genre, following I-ho, an independence activist on the run from the authorities. Fleeing the dangers of the capital, I-ho escapes to the Nammun Hotel, where he's been commissioned to paint a portrait of the hotel's reclusive owner.

Whispers of hauntings, ominous rumors, and strange occurrences have long surrounded the hotel, yet when I-ho catches his first glimpse of the proprietor's beautiful and mysterious granddaughter, all thoughts of flight are forgotten.

Portraits of Delusion is based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same name, and is directed by Han Jaerim.

Portraits of Delusion is based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same name, and is directed by Han Jaerim. The first four episodes of the series will arrive on Disney+ and Hulu on January 6, 2027, with three more episodes following on January 13, before a two-part conclusion on January 20.

Korea and Disney+