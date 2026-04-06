The First Season of Rock League Curling Comes to ESPN+

As Rock League, the first professional league for curling, launches its preview season today, it's been revealed that the event will be available via ESPN+.

What's Happening:

Rock League, the world’s first professional curling league, has found a home for its first season on ESPN+ in the United States.

The first Rock League event will kick off today, April 6, at noon ET at the TMU Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, and conclude with the finals on Sunday, April 12 at 4:00pm.

Rock League's launch event includes 39 athletes who competed at the 2026 Winter Olympics, 25 of whom earned medals. The full roster includes 60 athletes, with 36 Grand Slam champions and competitors who represent 12 countries.

There will be six mixed gender, global franchises will competing during the seven-day preview season: Alpine Curling Club, Frontier Curling Club, Maple United, Northern United, Shield Curling Club, and Typhoon Curling Club. Each franchise features five men’s curlers and five women’s curlers competing in four-player team matches (men’s, women’s, and mixed) and mixed doubles.

The broadcasters and analysts will include: Play-by-play: John Cullen and Tyler George Analysts: Jennifer Jones, Joanne Courtney, Mike Harris, and Chelsea Carey On-ice hosts: Devin Heroux and Matt Hamilton

I'm gonna be honest and say I've never quite understood how curling works, but as a fan of air hockey (remember when you could play that at Disneyland inside Starcade?!), I do like that, at a glance at least, it feels like these folks are playing a giant game of air hockey, so I'm intrigued.

What They're Saying:

Nic Sulsky (co-founder and CEO of The Curling Group): “We built Rock League to showcase the best men’s and women’s curlers on the planet. Coming off the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, the timing couldn’t be better for the launch of the sport’s first professional league. ESPN+ allows Rock League to nurture and expand our growing audience in America while providing our fans with the most optimal viewing and fan experience possible.”