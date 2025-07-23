Fans Can Head To An Arlen, Texas Backyard This Weekend at San Diego Comic-Con

There, they'll find all things "King of the Hill" as we get ready for new episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Fans of King of the Hill and those visiting San Diego Comic-Con this weekend can stop by a special activation for fun, games, and food, all themed to the hit animated series ahead of its arrival on Hulu next month.

What’s Happening:

King of the Hill is on its way to Hulu and as part of the fun, a special activation is coming to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, celebrating the revival of the hit series.

With Hulu being the go-to destination for adult animation, King of the Hill is perfect for the line up, and this year Arlen, Texas is coming to life right outside the convention center.

Located on the Bayfront's Parking Lot (Fifth Ave. Landing - Lot A1) at and 600 Convention Way, San Diego, CA 92101 (put it in your maps app!), SDCC Attendees can head into Hank Hill's backyard, where a big cookout is taking place with BBQ bites being served up throughout the day, with lawn games and themed photo ops as well. Guests can also pop open a cold can of Alamo (water) in the summer heat. Here's some more details about what can be found:

Alamo Pong

Guests will get a chance to partake in a game of ‘Alamo Pong’, participating in some friendly competition in hopes of winning a prize and claiming Alamo Pong championship. Large-scale 2D cutouts of the King of the Hill’s beloved characters will be stationed throughout the space for special photo opportunities.

Lawn Mower Photo Op

Guests have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to picture themselves in the world of King of the Hill. The Lawn Mower photo opportunity moment features the iconic Hill residence, where guests can pose on the front lawn with large-scale 2D cutouts of the beloved Hill family, ride the family lawn mower, and ‘drive’ through Arlen, Texas.

Rhinestein’s Cowboy Boot Toss

Visit Rhinestein’s Cowboy storefront for a game of boot toss. Guests will be given 2 pairs of oversized, animated-style boots with the goal of tossing the open side of the boot over a stake in front of the store. The lucky winners will receive prizes exclusive to the activation.

Backyard Cookout

Unwind in the Hill’s Backyard with a backyard cookout. Guests can refuel and rest at umbrellas and picnic tables with the Hill family. Texas-inspired BBQ bites will be served all day, keeping guests in the world of Arlen. Guests will be invited to participate in lawn games such as cornhole, and pose with photo opportunities from the show, like Dale’s Dead Bug van and more! There will be a large grill playing clips from the previous and new season of the show, for guests to enjoy while relaxing.

Mega Lo Mart Customization Hat Station

Visit the Mega Lo Mart, an Arlen staple, to customize your own Trucker hat with special patches, unique to King of the Hill. With an array of hats and colors to choose from, guests will be fitting in with the citizens of Arlen in no time!

Water Tower

Quench your thirst with a crisp can of Alamo water under the Arlen water tower. Not only does the water tower serve as a beacon of Arlen, Texas – it will also be a rehydration point for attendees. Guests will receive cold-canned water in Alamo branded aluminum cans. You can choose to drink it to quench your thirst or take it home as a souvenir.

Guests can visit the backyard Starting July 24th at 11:30am - 7pm, July 25-26 from 9:30am-7pm daily, and July 27th from 9:30am–5pm

King of the Hulu:

King of the Hill originally debuted back in 1997 on Fox, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, airing with new episodes for 13 seasons until 2009 (four additional episodes arrived in syndication in May of 2010).

Now, Season 14 of the hit series is set to arrive 15 years later on Hulu, which takes place well after where we last left off.

According to the official synopsis for the new season, we see Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas after working in Saudi Arabia for years at a propane job, earning their retirement nest egg.

Having returned, they reconnected with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, while Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his friends, Connie, Joseph, and Chane.

The series stars Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss.

You can catch the new season of the series debuting on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+