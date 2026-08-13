Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 570 - "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Cast Interviews: Lateef Crowder, Jonny Coyne & Matthew Willig

This week we’re bringing you the first round of actor interviews we recorded at Rebel Scum Con 2026: The Mandalorian and Grogu stars Lateef Crowder (Din Djarin stunt performer), Matt Willig (Hogsbreth), and Jonny Coyne (Lord Janu)!

Lateef Crowder takes us beneath the beskar to the Mandalorian’s action scenes. He reveals that he sweated through two suits a day while filming The Mandalorian and Grogu, takes us inside the film’s incredible ice-base battle, and recalls fighting Giancarlo Esposito during the unforgettable Darksaber duel in The Mandalorian S2. “Giancarlo does not play!”

Next, Matt Willig discusses becoming Hogsbreth, Lord Janu’s towering Iktotchi enforcer. He is an intimidating 6’ 8” in real life, but sweet as can be. The lifelong Star Wars fan shares how Jon Favreau welcomed him to the galaxy, what it was like transforming through horns and prosthetics, and why remaining menacing around an adorable, lifelike Grogu was nearly impossible. We also revisit his memorable role as Little Chino on Dexter.

Finally, Jonny Coyne reveals how his own name inspired the Imperial warlord Janu Coin. He recalls running up the Razor Crest ramp, filming with old-school practical effects, and shares Lord Janu’s secret to surviving when so many other Star Wars villains have fallen: “You just become a rat!”

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

Next week: The Mandalorian & Grogu stunt & character performer team

Richard Cetrone - Rotta the Hutt

Donald Mills - Embo

Misty Rosas - Hugo Durant

Matt Leonard - Zeb



About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.

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