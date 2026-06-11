Skywalking Through Neverland: Puppeteering Grogu - A Conversation with Dawn Dininger, Puppeteer & Creature FX Artist

This week on Skywalking Through Neverland, Richard and Sarah Woloski welcome Creature Effects artist, fabricator, puppeteer, stunt performer, and Star Wars performer Dawn Dininger. Dawn has worked on The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, Captain Marvel, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Jurassic Park III.

As one of the five puppeteers responsible for Grogu's performance, Dawn reveals how the team coordinates his movements, what new technology was developed for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the challenges of creating believable creature performances on screen. She also shares stories from the Hollywood premiere, performing Grogu at the Academy Awards, her transition into stunt work, and her numerous appearances as Star Wars aliens including Rodians, Mon Calamari, and more.

We also discuss the future of creature effects and the impact of CGI and AI on practical artistry. You can meet Dawn Dininger at Boonta Eve Special Edition on August 7 in Frisco, Texas, and attend Rebel Scum Con that same weekend.

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