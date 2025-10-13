The Boss Goes Beyond “Born in the USA” in the Final Trailer for “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
Baby, we were born to watch this trailer!
The final trailer for 20th Century Studios’ Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has been released prior to the film’s release next week.
What’s Happening:
- The latest, and final, trailer for the film shows more of the mindset of Bruce Springsteen (played by The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White) and how he is pushing back against the suggestions of others as he demands “Put ‘Born in the USA’ on the shelf. I want this record to feel different."
- Of course, the trailer first lets us hear a bit of “Born in the U.S.A." in a savvy inclusion of what is arguably Springsteen’s most recognizable song.
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere focuses on the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska, which would come to be one his most acclaimed works. Regarding the timeline of things, while “Born in the U.S.A." wouldn’t be released until it was part of the album of the same name in 1984, Springsteen did record a demo for it – and other songs he’d later return to – while working on what would become Nebraska, making it fair game for this movie to acknowledge and include the song.
- The film is directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass) from his adaptation of Warren Zanes’ book of the same name. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young as Faye; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mother, Adele; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.
- The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon, Jon F. Vein and Zanes executive produce. The film includes an original score by composer Jeremiah Fraites, cinematography by Masanobu Takayanagi, production design by Stefania Cella, costume design by Kasia Walicka-Maimone, and is edited by Pamela Martin.
- Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere releases exclusively in theaters and IMAX October 24.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com