Industrial Light & Magic Celebrates "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" 35th Anniversary with VFX Panel Discussion

35 years ago today, James Cameron's blockbuster sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day opened in theaters nationwide, sporting groundbreaking visual effects from Lucasfilm's in-house VFX studio Industrial Light & Magic. And today, in celebration of that anniversary, the members of ILM's CG department that era reunited for a panel discussion about their landmark work on the film. Watch below.

What's happening:

Six members of Industrial Light & Magic's computer-generated visual effects department have reunited for a panel discussion of Terminator 2: Judgment Day in celebration of the movie's 35th anniversary.

Panelists in this discussion include CG Department Manager Douglas Kay, CG Shot Supervisor Lincoln Hu, and CG Shot Supervisor Doug Smythe, among others. ILM's YouTube channel indicates that additional videos featuring this same group will follow.

TriStar Pictures' Terminator 2: Judgment Day was released on July 3, 1991. It was directed by James Cameron (Avatar) and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800, Lina Hamilton as Sarah Connor, Edward Furlong as John Connor, and Robert Patrick as the T-1000.

Watch Terminator 2: Judgment Day | ILM CG Department:

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