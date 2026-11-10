Review: "The 12 Dates of Christmas" is a Christmas Romance That Needed More Time

With the holiday season unofficially underway, Hulu's new film The 12 Dates of Christmas has arrived for those needing a brief break from the Hallmark Channel.

The Walker family home is filled with love, particularly at Christmas. Around the Christmas Eve dinner table, Christina’s (Lucy Hale) seemingly younger sister announces her engagement while her older sister, newly married, declares they are going to start trying for a baby. And Christina sits beside an empty chair, deliberately left vacant by her mother (Penelope Ann Miller), who worries her daughter is going to end up all alone.

Christina shares a Baileys shot with Mom, accompanied by a well-placed Nothing Bundt Cake, as she promises this will be the last Christmas she spends alone in a desperate attempt to calm those fears.

Earlier, we’d caught a glimpse of Christina’s busy life at Happy Home, a delightful shop offering curated home goods alongside Christina's work refinishing classic furniture. She clearly enjoys giving these pieces her full energy and attention. On Christmas Eve, she's rushing out to get to the family holiday dinner on time when she encounters Peter Grant (Ian Harding), whom she initially suspects is a thief. She nearly knocks his head off with an oversized candy cane before finding herself in his arms. It's a delightful meet-cute, as Christina quickly realizes he's the guy who caught her eye back in high school. For us, it's a brief moment layered with romantic tensions and possibilities that’s quickly thwarted by local mean girl Bridget, who is convinced Peter will be her guy. They are in the midst of decorating his family home, and she intends to make the arrangement permanent.

Fast forward a few months, and Christina has continued to keep her head down at Happy Home, focused on shop operations, leaving her best friend Molly (Kahyun Kim, St. Denis Medical) to step in, remind her of the pledge not to spend another Christmas alone, and set out a plan for 12 dates over the 12 weeks till the big day.

With the hint of possibility still bouncing around in our memories, Christina's struggles through a series of nightmare dates are that much more challenging. We sigh along with her, while knowing who she should be with. Her dating app blind dates are comically bad and sometimes cartoonishly awful, making us laugh. We can't wait for Molly's next-day reactions and optimism toward Christina's next attempt. The friendship is one of the film's delights. Actor Kahyun Kim as Molly portrays that friend we all need, the one with minimal filter. Even when she doesn't say anything, her facial expressions communicate everything, often making her reactions just as entertaining as the dialogue.

After watching one disastrous date after another, which are all incredibly entertaining and certain to spark debates over which would claim the title of the ultimate worst date, we're ready for Christina to find someone who gets her. Peter seems to be exactly that person, and their chemistry is effortless. Yet the story gives us so little opportunity to enjoy their connection that the romance feels less developed than its setup deserves. But among the charming moments delivered, Christina and Peter connect over the beauty found in giving aged furniture a second life, an appealing shared interest that offers a glimpse of the relationship they could have. Their chemistry is perfect for a Christmas rom-com, so easy and smooth.

Fans of Pretty Little Liars were buzzing about the movie reuniting actors Hale and Harding, but the appeal extends well beyond the familiar pairing. The entire cast exudes warmth, comfort, and delightful charm. That's no surprise when you discover more about the creative team that brought it to life. Director and co-writer David Lipper also appears on screen as app date Jimmy, a man a bit too in love with his adorable dog Daisy. It was indeed Lipper's own dog sharing the screen, adding another charming touch to the production.

The warmth of Christina’s family, Christina and Peter’s charming love, and Molly's amazingly expressive reactions to an incredible run of disastrous dates make this a delightful holiday watch, perfect for an evening of laughter, cocoa, and peppermint sticks. I just wish the film had given us more time to enjoy Christina and Peter together on screen.

Rating: 3 out of 4 stars

Now playing on Hulu



