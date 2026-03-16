TV Recap: "The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose" Looks Back at the Franchise While Preparing for a New Chapter

Before the roses start flying, The Bachelorette is doing something a little different. Instead of jumping straight into limo entrances and first impressions, the season opens with an afternoon gathering for a laid-back Bachelorette party. With a new lead who hasn’t previously appeared in the franchise, the special brings together former Bachelorettes to offer advice, swap stories, and help fans get acquainted with the woman about to hand out the roses.

While new to Bachelor Nation, Taylor Frankie Paul, who will be giving out the roses for season 22, has already made herself known in pop culture through her role in MomTok and her continuing presence on social media. The post-Oscars special The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose works as a two-way introduction, bringing her fans from social media and the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives into the franchise while also helping longtime Bachelorette viewers get to know the woman at the center of it all.

Taylor Frankie Paul is mom to three kids and says she’s ready to fall in love and to find what she describes as the missing puzzle piece. Before the dating journey even begins, we see a glimpse of the life she’s bringing with her into it. Almost immediately, she’s creating social content, phone in hand, documenting her limo ride to the mansion in that casual, influencer-native way that feels completely natural for her.

Under the golden light of a warm California sun, she arrives at the hilltop mansion, and cardigan-clad Jesse Palmer welcomes her. As he describes The Bachelorette journey, we’re treated to a montage of familiar romances from the show’s 20 seasons. As Taylor prepares to step into the role, the show flashes back through the legacy of women who came before her. We see highlights of past Bachelorettes: Rachel Lindsay, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, Becca Kufrin, Michelle Young, and others. There’s even a playful throwback to the unforgettable Kermit scene, so many little moments of joy and excitement of new romance that have always defined this franchise.



Back to Taylor and the start of her new journey, just as Jesse sends her off to explore the mansion before the evening’s arrivals, he reminds her “to be her authentic self.”



Taylor reflects on the women who came before her and the path they created. She talks about her admiration for them and the way they embraced the responsibility of leading the journey. For her, stepping into this moment is more than exciting. She shows real respect for the “role as Bachelorette.” As she walks into the mansion, pushing open the doors to find a surprise waiting inside: dozens of familiar faces gathered together in comfy pajamas, cheering her on as she officially begins her turn as the Bachelorette. The room feels less like a formal TV moment and more like a sorority sleepover kickoff. It’s supportive, chaotic, and full of energy.

Trista Sutter, the original Bachelorette, steps forward to welcome Taylor Frankie Paul and offers her a matching set of pajamas embroidered with her name and season number, similar to the others. It is hard to believe that Taylor represents season 22, and she already has her questions ready, including how to navigate falling for multiple people or sniffing out who isn’t there for the “right reasons.” As previous Bachelorettes recount their missteps in the process, their successes, their disappointments, and their joy, they repeatedly encourage Taylor Frankie Paul to embrace the opportunity as a chance to be selfish, to pursue what she wants, and to have the best time of her life.

Of course, the fairy tale of Trista and Ryan, who met during the first season of The Bachelorette and remain a reflection of true love, now with a house full of kids, gives Taylor hope that she will be writing her own “happily ever after” this season.

As the episode concludes, we get our first look at the season ahead. The preview teases bold arrivals, emotional connections, and plenty of tension in the mansion. It quickly establishes that it may not follow the traditional Bachelorette playbook. At one point, Taylor confidently takes control of the process, even asking for roses back as she reminds the men that she is setting the rules this season. Yet the preview also shows the vulnerability beneath that confidence. In a quiet moment with Jesse Palmer, she tearfully admits one of her biggest fears: that she could make the wrong choices along the way. The montage offers optimism and uncertainty, hinting that while Taylor is hopeful about finding the “man of her dreams,” the journey to get there may test her in ways she never expected.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s journey as The Bachelorette can be found on ABC Sunday nights beginning March 22, and will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ the following day.